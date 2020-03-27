Results NXT UK from March 26. These are the results of what happened last night on the British NXT division show. The main event of the night was the match between Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

NXT UK Results for March 26

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) they defeated Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter.

Different videos from Gallus, Mustache Mountain and Alexander Wolfe appear to create hype from next week’s 20-man Battle Royal where the winner will face the UK Champion WALTER.

Aoife Valkyrie defeats Nina Samuels.

It is specified that next week we will see a women’s team match. Piper Niven and Dani Luna vs Kay Lee Ray and Jinny.

We look back at the attack on Mark Andrews from last week. The seriousness of the matter is still unknown. Flash wants revenge on the one who attacked his partner and promises that he will win next week’s Battle Royal for him.

Noam Dar defeats A-Kid. After the match Noam makes it clear that he will be the winner of the Battle Royal.

Below we see more videos of fighters like Dave Mastiff, Kassius Ohno and Ilja Dragunov, who will go with everything to the Battle Royal.

Jordan Devlin defeats Travis banks to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

