NXT UK cancels its May and June recordings

Bad times for fans of NXT UK, the company’s decision not to record its next episodes has made starting this Thursday, the programs seen on television will be the best moments in the history of the brand since it was created.

Recall that a few weeks ago it was announced that the NXT Takeover Dublin event had been postponed until October. It is now known that the next recordings to be held in Bournermouth on May 1 and 2, have been canceled.

The recordings for next June in the Download Festival since the Festival has been completely canceled and with it logically the recordings of NXT UK June 12-14.

With all this said, it is expected that the recordings can be recovered in a normal way next time. July 24 and 25 where the events in Glasgow, Scotland should take place.

As we have said, starting this Thursday, episodes will be broadcast with the best we have been able to see on the NXT UK program since this division was inaugurated. Here we leave you the tweet with the announcement made by Sid Scala.

And now, an update from the one and only @SidScala! Starting this Thursday, get ready to take a look back at the greatest #NXTUK moments and matches. PLUS, you’ll get to hear from the talented Superstars involved. pic.twitter.com/kLxmInyVBm – NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2020

