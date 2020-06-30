WWE will perform NXT The Great American Bash this Wednesday, July 1, and for that to happen, all wrestlers, producers, and staff members must test negative for the COVID-19 swab test.

Hard-hitting reports that WWE is testing COVID-19 today before The Great American Bash. It was reported that “some of the fighters” arrived “extremely early”.

NXT The Great American Bash committed to its realization by the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE

The testing process will once again use the “drive-thru” format. There are also reportedly concerns that some of the results may not return in time for the recordings. There is still hope that everyone will return in time for tomorrow’s event.

It was also “indicated” that the company will use social distancing, face masks and “other measures” during the recording.

WWE plans to record the two nights of NXT’s Great American Bash on Wednesday. They will broadcast the first part on July 1 and the second part on July 8. Those two special events are the direct competition of AEW Fyter Fest.

At the moment there are great fights announced in general, such as the Winner Take All between Adam Cole and Keith Lee where the prize will be the North American and NXT championships. In the same way we will have Sasha facing Io Shirai and more.

