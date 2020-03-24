NXT Takeover Tampa will be held on April 1. Sports Illustrated reports that the special’s bouts will air on NXT’s show next Wednesday.

NXT Takeover Tampa to be held on April 1

Sports Illustrated has confirmed that as of the show on April 1, NXT we can see the matches that are destined to be seen in the special NXT Takeover Tampa that was to be held on Saturday, April 4 at the Amelie Arena in Tampa.

In addition all this will be announced in the show tomorrow by Triple H in this week’s edition of NXT. We must say that there are few bouts announced today since everything was stopped a while ago due to the coronavirus.

At the moment we are almost clear that we will have a fight for the NXT title where Adam Cole will face The Velveteen Dream seeing what we have seen in the last weeks. It also seems clear that in the pairs division we could see The Broserweight defending titles against The Grizzled Young Veterans, if they can move or against The Undisputed Era.

In the women’s division we have confirmed the ladder match where the winner will be the next challenger for Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair. At the moment we have classified to Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim in this match where there will be 6 fighters.

Of course, we will have that combat between Tomasso Ciampa against Johnny Gargano which may be the cherry on top of their tremendous rivalry and hopefully Keith Lee defends North American title, which could well be against Dominik Diajkovic.

