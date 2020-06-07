NXT Takeover: In Your House – Finn Bálor defeats Damian Priest

Finn Bálor defeats Damien Priest in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

How was the fight?

The combat begins with Finn Bálor attacking Damian Priest with a dropkick. Finn quickly gains mastery of combat and brutally attacks Damian. Hostilities move to the ringside area and Damian regains control there. Damian charges Bálor and stamps him against the edge of the ring. Priest uncovers the steel steps and climbs on them to stamp Bálor against the edge of the ring again. After this attack, both fighters return to the ring. Bálor tries to regain control of the fight with a guillotine over Priest, but Priest sends him to the corner. This would not be the only counterattack by Bálor and he managed to reverse Damian’s avalanche. Later, Bálor sends Damian out of the ring again and kicks him several times. We return to the ring and Bálor has the opportunity to apply the double foot stomp on Priest. Priest stands up and initiates a series of blows with Finn. Bálor ends this series with a Pelé kick. Bálor tries the count but remains at 2. Finn tries a roll-up, but the count has not yet reached 3, he sends Priest out of the ring with a clothesline. In the ringisde area, Damian regains control with a powerbomb, then introduces him into the ring and the account for Priest is at 2. Damian sends him to the cornerback, Bálor reverses it with a sling blade, Bálor soon has him ready for a Coup De Grace, but Priest gets up and applies a Super Choke Slam from the third rope to his opponent. The account is very close to 3 but we have no winner yet. Bálor and Priest go to the edge of the ring, and there Damian loads him to try to give him a Crucifix powerbomb on the steel staircase, but Bálor escapes, enters the ring and makes Damian fall on the steel staircase on his back. Priest enters the ring, Finn Bálor applies Coup De Grace to him and achieves the count of 3.

