Adam Cole will defend his WWE NXT championship against Velveteen Dream.

The next episode of the orbit of the NXT championship in NXT Takeover will involve its current champion and member of Undisputed Era, Adam Cole, and her number one contender, Velveteen Dream. This combat that will take place in NXT Takeover: In Your House is very special to both superstars of WWE NXT. So much for Adam Cole of being his first starting defense after having spent 365 days as champion, and both for Velveteen Dream this being your last chance against Adam Cole.

We already saw how they had their first assault weeks ago in NXT, and with the help of Undisputed Era, Adam Cole managed to retain his championship and prevent Velveteen Dream will reach gold. Later, Adam Cole was in a face to face with William Regal, general manager of NXT, and asked him for a starting match for his teammates Undisputed Era in NXT Takeover: In Your House against IMPERIUM. However, William Regal had other plans and rejected the request of Cole. It was at that time that Regal announced that Adam Cole would put his championship back into play WWE NXT against Velveteen Dream. Further, William Regal He said that the combat would take place in a special place, and it would not be a normal combat. The stipulation of the combat would receive the name of Backlot Brawl.

This is the last starting opportunity against Adam Cole for Velveteen Dream, will we see a new champion this Sunday? Don’t miss NXT Takeover: In Your House!

NXT Takeover: In Your House Billboard.

Fight for the NXT title in a Backlot Brawl: Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Triple NXT Women’s Title Threat: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Fight for the NXT North American championship: Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel González

Finn Bálor vs Damien Priest

