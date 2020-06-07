NXT TakeOver In Your House: NXT Women’s Championship preview

NXT TakeOver In Your House: NXT Women’s Championship preview. Charlotte vs Reah Ripley vs Io Shirai a fight between 3 of the best fighters in the world.

Incredible combat

Charlotte Flair is the current NXT champion after defeating Reah Ripley at Wrestlemania and successfully defending against Io Shirai, although she did not win the fight, but she did manage to continue her reign. In In Your House he has one of his most complicated defenses he has had in his entire career. It is going to face two fighters who are considered by many of the best in the world, so we can be clear that it will be an incredible combat.

Io Shirai moment

Io Shirai is the only one who has not yet won the NXT Women’s Championship and in In Your House it is time for this to change. She is a spectacular fighter who combines technique with strong style, a very complete fighter. In this TakeOver it is without a doubt your moment and deserves to be champion. She has been in NXT since 2016 and has not yet been champion of the brand. He has had several opportunities, but eThis is the time for her to crown herself as the new champion and face of the NXT women’s division. She has a difficult fight, she faces two of the best fighters in the world, but What better way to crown yourself than by beating these two beasts as they are the NXT champion and the 23-year-old Australian.

We will see soon what happens and if we can celebrate the first reign of the Japanese. But what we almost certainly have is that it will be a pure show fight.

