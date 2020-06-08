NXT Takeover: In Your House Live – Coverage and Results

The show starts!

Todd petengill welcomes the show of NXT Takeover: In Your House and we see the performance of Code Orange with the theme of Underneath.

Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel González.

The combat begins with Tegan Nox and Raquel Gonzalez, this gives the relief to Dakota Kai and initiates the hostilities with Nox of the combat. Tegan takes control and hands over to Shotzi. Shotzi enters giving Dakota a facebuster and then tries to place her on the ropes to apply an avalanche, but Dakota escapes and inverts his rival. The two teams meet outside the ring and it is Shotzi the first who tries to perform a suicide dive against her rival team, but Raquel Gonzalez catches her and the flight is defective. Candice is next and then is Tegan with a 450 splash that manages to apply it correctly. Shotzi and Candice return to the ring, and it is Blackheart who tries to make Candice surrender. The padlock has just been canceled after Dakota’s appearance. While Dakota begins to argue with the referee, Candice regains control of the fight thanks to Raquel punishing Shotzi. Relay for Dakota, who tries to dominate Shotzi and then gives the relief to Candice. Shotzi manages to escape from Candice and Mia Yim takes action. Mia punishes Candice but for a short time since she inverts it and gives the relief to Raquel and Mia to Tegan. Tegan enters giving Raquel a series of right hands, she propels herself with the help of the ropes and Raquel catches her. However, Nox escapes, advances against her opponent, but Raquel catches her again and gives her a powerbomb. González tries the count but remains at 2. Mia Yim appears on the scene and is sent to the ringisde area. Then Mia and Candice begin to fight for the ringside area. We were in the ring with 4 fighters, Shotzi and Tegan coordinate correctly and the final stretch of the fight ends with a Shinning Wizard by Tegan Nox over Dakota Kai. Nox covers Kai via pinfall and achieves the count of 3.

RESULT: Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Mia Yim defeat Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel González in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Finn Bálor vs Damian Priest

The combat begins with Finn Bálor attacking Damian Priest with a dropkick. Finn quickly gains mastery of combat and brutally attacks Damian. Hostilities move to the ringside area and Damian regains control there. Damian charges Bálor and stamps him against the edge of the ring. Priest uncovers the steel steps and climbs on them to stamp Bálor against the edge of the ring again. After this attack, both fighters return to the ring. Bálor tries to regain control of the fight with a guillotine over Priest, but Priest sends him to the corner. This would not be the only counterattack by Bálor and he managed to reverse Damian’s avalanche. Later, Bálor sends Damian out of the ring again and kicks him several times. We return to the ring and Bálor has the opportunity to apply the double foot stomp on Priest. Priest stands up and initiates a series of blows with Finn. Bálor ends this series with a Pelé kick. Bálor tries the count but remains at 2. Finn tries a roll-up, but the count has not yet reached 3, he sends Priest out of the ring with a clothesline. In the ringisde area, Damian regains control with a powerbomb, then introduces him into the ring and the account for Priest is at 2. Damian sends him to the cornerback, Bálor reverses it with a sling blade, Bálor soon has him ready for a Coup De Grace, but Priest gets up and applies a Super Choke Slam from the third rope to his opponent. The account is very close to 3 but we have no winner yet. Bálor and Priest go to the edge of the ring, and there Damian loads him to try to give him a Crucifix powerbomb on the steel staircase, but Bálor escapes, enters the ring and makes Damian fall on the steel staircase on his back. Priest enters the ring, Finn Bálor applies Coup De Grace to him and achieves the count of 3.

RESULT: Finn Bálor defeats Damien Priest in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

NXT North American Title Match: Ketih Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Let’s go with the first title match of NXT Takeover: In Your House live.

The combat begins with Johnny Gargano escaping from Keith Lee. Gargano tries to perform a suicide dive but Keith Lee catches him and his strategy is useless. Gargano climbs onto the edge of the ring and tries to kick him. Lee continues to defend himself and has Gargano kick the steel staircase. Keith punishes him and throws him towards the stage. Gargano tries to escape by knocking on the stage door but there is no answer. Keith Lee continues the punishment and dominates the combat. We return to the ring and Keith Lee continues to control the fight until Gargano takes advantage and applies an enzyme kick. Gargano gradually attacks his opponent with several right hands, sends him to the corner and attacks him with several kicks. After those actions, Johnny tries to bend his hand. Gargano attacks Lee with several right hands, but there comes a time when Lee grabs Gargano’s hand and without releasing it, he applies several right hands to Johnny, Lee tries to send him to the corner to apply an avalanche, but he does not succeed. Gargano tries to launch himself with the help of the ropes, but Keith makes him hit the ground. Lee tips him a backbreaker. Both fighters start a series of right hands and Gargano gains a huge boost with the help of the ropes to catch Lee and apply an armbar. After canceling the armbar, Gargano tries several clotheslines to knock the champion down but fails. Keith applies one to him and knocks him down. The account has yet to hit three after Keith Lee’s pinfall attempt. The current champion tries a powerbomb but Gargano reverses it and tries a roll-up. The account reaches 2. Gargano’s Superkick, but it is not effective, Lee collapses it and the applicant gets out of the ring. Keith Lee stamps Johnny Gargano against the protectors of the public and goes through the fences. Lee takes him by the hand and slowly drags him into the ring.

While Keith Lee loads him into the ring, Candice LeRae interrupts to try to mislead Lee, but Mia Yim appears and attacks Candice. The referee is confused and Gargano attacks Keith Lee with the key. Gargano’s DDT for Lee and the account reaches 2. Gargano tries three superkicks and three accounts but none reaches 3. Keith applies a powerbomb to Johnny Gargano, reapplies another powerbomb and ends the Big Bang Catastrophie. Lee covers Gargano and remains champion.

RESULT: Keith Lee retains the NXT North American title against Johnny Gargano in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Backlot Brawl for the NXT title: Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

We continue with NXT Takeover: In Your House live.

Both fighters arrive at the combat location. We have a ring surrounded by cars. Adam Cole arrives with a Monster Truck from Undisputed Era and Velveteen Dream with a Lamborghini.

The bout begins with several Dream roll-up attempts on Adam Cole. Adam reacts quickly with a kick and takes control of the fight. Cole takes the title and says he quits. He goes to a car but Dream takes a baseball bat, climbs on the hood of the car and begins to hit the car where Cole is to get him to go outside. Another car arrives and both fighters stare. The car leaves and Dream hits Cole with several right hands. Adam tries to open some of the doors of the building that is near the location but fails to open any. Dream throws a trash can at Cole, but Cole grabs his legs and slams him against a lamppost. Cole continues to search for an open door but finds none. Dream goes after Cole with a garbage can and throws it. Velveteen loses sight of Cole and opens a door where he receives a lot of smoke from a fire extinguisher. Adam Cole appears with a fire extinguisher and takes control of the combat. Both fighters return to the ring and Adam Cole gains control of the fight after several exchanges of blows between the two. Dream tries to climb to the third rope and launch himself against the champion, but the latter catches him with a Superkick. Cole attempts to attack his opponent, but he returns the action with a Superkick. Dream pulls out a ladder and places Cole on the hood of one of the cars.

Undispued Era arrives to interrupt Dream and save Cole. Adam climbs the ladder and faces Dream. Velveteen manages to knock him down and Cole falls on the glass of the car and begins to bleed his arm. Undisputed Era begin pulling out chairs and throwing them into the ring. Dexter Lumis appears below the ring and begins attacking Undisputed Era with a whiplash. Lumis introduces Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong into the trunk of the car where they arrived at the compound and drives to take them away. Cole returns to the ring and Dream catches him to apply a Death Valley Driver. The account is at 2. Dream finishes it off with a Purple Rainmaker and tries the account again but it is at 2. Adam Cole gives a low blow to Dream and gives him a Panama Sunrise on the pile of chairs to retain the NXT title .

RESULT: Adam Cole retains the NXT title against Velveteen Dream on NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Karrion Kross vs Tommaso Ciampa

We continue with NXT Takeover: In Your House live.

The combat begins with Karrion Kross dominating Tommaso Ciampa. Kross corners his rival against the corner and applies a suplex. Kross decides to take Ciampa out of the ring and this is where Tommaso tries to defend himself a bit. However, upon returning to the ring, Ciampa’s punches are ineffective against Karrion and sends him back out of the ring. Chokeslam of Kross against Ciampa on the edge of the ring. Karrion reintroduces his rival into the ring and applies one more suplex. Kross continues with the suplexes against Ciampa and finishes him off with a clothesline. Ciampa tries to defend himself with several slaps and kills Kross with an enzymatic kick. Later, send Kross out of the ring with a running knee. Karrion tries to return but Tommaso catches him and gives him a DDT. Ciampa reapplies several running knees to him, tries to find the Fairytail Ending but Kross reverses it. Karrion regains control of the combat and traps him in a sleeperhold. Tommaso Ciampa does not respond and Kross wins by surrender.

RESULT: Karrion Kross defeats Tommaso Ciampa in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Triple NXT Women’s Title Threat: Charlotte Flair (s) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Let’s go to the main event of NXT Takeover: In Your House live.

Charlotte Flair leaves the ring and lets Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley begin the fight. Rhea hits Shirai and then Charlotte enters to take control of the fight. Flair sends Rhea to the corner and starts kicking him several times. After sending it, Io Shirai intervenes and attacks Charlotte. Shirai then attacks Rhea but Flair stands up and knocks Shirai down. Flair begins a series of chops with both Shirai and Ripley. Rhea and Io counterattack against Flair and then Rhea hits Shirai with a header. Rhea sends Charlotte to the corner but Charlotte defends herself against Ripley with a right hand. Hostilities move to the ringisde area and Flair launches Rhea against the protectors of the public. Shirai appears and manages to hurricane against Flair. However, this is not very effective for the champion and throws Shirai where Rhea was. Flair and Io return to the ring and initiate a series of right hands, Flair sends Io on the ropes, catches her and Io tries to reverse her but ends up in Flair’s hands with a Boston Crab Lock. Rhea interrupts and begins to dominate the fight, but the takeover is canceled by Io Shirai and she collapses it. 619 for Charlotte Flair and tries the count over there but remains at 2.

Rhea enters the ring and gives Io Shirai a right hand to knock her out of the fight. Flair tries to get to her feet little by little and gives Rhea and Shirai a double spear. Shirai tries to cover Charlotte but fails, Rhea stops him and tries to cover her, Shirai reverses Rhea and then advances against Flair to apply a crossface to her. Rhea returns and cancels the padlock, Flair surprises Ripley and applies a Big Boot to him. Flair covers Rhea but counts to 2. Charlotte tries a Natural Selection but Rhea dodges it. Shirai returns to the scene and dominates the fight with a springboard dropkick against Rhea. Ripley is positioned against the corner and Io hits him with an avalanche. Flair appears and shoots Shirai, tries the count but reaches 2. Crucifix pin for Flair de Io … 1 … 2 … no!

After this, Flair tries to prepare the Figure 8 Leg Lock, but Rhea Ripley intervenes and takes her out of the ring. The wrestlers go out of the ring and go to the stage. Io Shirai launches himself against Rhea Ripley with a sucide dive before leaving for the stage. Once on the stage, Charlotte throws Io Shirai against the window of the stage house and Rhea throws a flower pot at Charlotte Flair. Io Shirai climbs onto the roof of the stage house and launches with a diving crossbody against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Io Shirai introduces Charlotte Flair in the ring, preparing the moonsault but Rhea Ripley appears and prevents her. Rhea sends Charlotte against the corner and then takes her out of the ring. Rhea tries to tip Io Shirai into a superplex, but can’t. Shirai tries to reverse the situation with a Super Hurricanrrana but Flair returns and attacks Io. Rhea Ripley collapses Flair from the third rope, tries the count, but Shirai cancels it. Ripley catches Io in a surrender lock and Charlotte appears with a kendo stick attacking both fighters. Charlotte spear for Rhea and apply Figure 8 leg Lock. Io Shirai cancels the lock with a Moonsault and covers Rhea Ripley. The count reaches 3 and we have a new NXT champion.

RESULT: Io Shirai becomes the new NXT champion in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

End of show, thanks for joining us on our live NXT Takeover: In Your House coverage!

