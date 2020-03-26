NXT Takeover Dublin is postponed until October. The show that should have been held on April 26 has gone on to be held on October 25.

The NXT Takeover of April 26 in Ireland has been postponed until October 25 As reported today the place where the event was going to be held, the 3Arena in Dublin.

As per the @ 3ArenaDublin, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25th October.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place on April 26th. pic.twitter.com/M93Z9McpT5

– Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 26, 2020

Yesterday, the Government of Ireland had issued a directive for all indoor events of more than 100 people in capacity and all outdoor events of more than 500 capacity to be held between 12 and 29 March and all Meetings from March 30 to April 19 would be canceled, and 3Arena confirmed that they had postponed all affected programs.

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin fell just outside these dates, but, less than 24 hours later, the postponement confirmation has been issued.

The event was slated to be the fourth NXT UK TakeOver, with two done in Blackpool and one from Cardiff so far.

WWE has announced new recording dates in early May in the city of Birmingham. We will see if these recordings are canceled or not.

