NXT preview for May 13

NXT preview of May 13. This is what we have announced for the program of the yellow and black brand this Wednesday on the USA Network.

Finn Balor slows down the search for his attacker to fight Cameron Grimes

This match will pit Finn Balor against Cameron Grimes after Grimes attempted to attack Balor last Wednesday after Grimes won his match against Denzel Dejournette. Balor has left the search for who attacked him to account for Cameron Grimes.

NXT couple titles at stake

The Imperium, made up of Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, first challenged Riddle and Thatcher and then attacked them during the latter segment on last week’s NXT show, making it very clear their intentions to want to do with the titles of NXT couples.

In today’s program we can see the defense of the belts by Timothy Thacther and Matt Riddle against Aichner and Barthel of Imperium.

William Regal will make an important announcement

In the WWE program The Bump, the Englishman announced two important events. On the one hand, fans will be able to learn about Rhea Ripley after her match against Charlotte at Wrestlemania. Since her loss to the NXT women’s championship, the wrestler has been absent from the brand’s schedule. On the other hand, William Regal announced that the episode will have a great announcement for NXT. Despite fan speculation, the big reveal for the show is unknown.

What will Rhea Ripley have to say?

After failing to appear since he lost the title at Wrestlemania 36 against Charlotte Flair and after appearing on the show last week and screwing up the chance for Io Shirai’s title, tonight Rhea Ripley will be present on NXT, what will she have to say?

