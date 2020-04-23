Battle for the North American title on NXT. Keith Lee will defend the title against Damian Priest next week, as well as Charlotte Flair.

NXT North American Title Fight

A title match has been announced for NXT next week and the brand’s female champion will also be fighting.

The NXT North America champion, Keith Lee will defend his title against Damian Priest on the program next Wednesday. The brand champion, Charlotte Flair will fight next week against Mia Yim in a match where the title will not be at stake.

Lee made the save to Velveteen Dream at the beginning of the show when he was attacked by The Undisputed Era. He then went to team up with him in the main event of the show but was attacked by Priest who hit him with a stick in the neck. Dexter Lumis took Lee’s place in combat.

Mia Yim defeated Jessi Kamea on tonight’s show. Charlotte appeared on video after the match and told Yim that she wanted an answer to last week’s challenge of a match against her. Yim accepted the challenge and the match was confirmed for next week.

Charlotte said a few days ago that she wanted to fight Yim because she was the first female fighter he ever had a fight with in NXT, and he wanted to help her just as Yim helped Charlotte back then.

