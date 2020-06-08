United States.- A great fight night was lived from the WWE Performance Center with the NXT Takeover: In Your House event, where the yellow brand crowned a new female champion in humanity of the Japanese Io Shirai in a tremendous 20-minute fight.

The stellar event of the night pitted women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a triple threat that brought out the best skills of the three fighters. With the monarch looking to defend his title with keys and great moves against his rivals.

For its part, Ripley was agile to regain his championship, and the Japanese showed off the incredible flights from the third rope. In the end, when Flair applied her ‘Figure 8’ on Rhea, Shirai applied a Moonsault from the corner to the Australian to get established as the new NXT women’s champion.

On the other hand, NXT world champion Adam Cole added another victory to his long reign by beating the seasoned Velveteen Dream in a street fight in the middle of a parking lot. The champion continued to impose his tough reign on the company and took the victory with a ‘Panama Sunrise’ on the stack of chairs, it’s a great wrestling move.

Who made his debut in the company was the powerful Karrion Kross, who accompanied by Scarlett Bourdeaux, destroyed the former champion Tommaso Ciampa, in a colossal fight where only one came out on top. After a Fireman’s Carry Facebuster, Karrion catches Ciampa in his Kross Jacket for a KO victory.

The NXT North American championship was also at stake, when the monarch Keith Lee put it into play against the charismatic Johnny Gargano, who did everything possible to take the victory, however the power of the champion came forward thanks to his great physique, and by applying a double ‘Spirit Bomb’ and a ‘Big Bang Catastrophe’ to get the count of three.

In other results, Finn Bálor defeated Damian Priest in a heads-up fight where the “demon” brought out the fight thanks to his double stomp ‘Coup de Grace’. While the team made up of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim prevailed over Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a women’s team match.

