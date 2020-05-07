NXT couple titles up for grabs next week. Imperium will be the challengers for Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher next week on NXT.

Yesterday we saw how The Imperium, formed by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, They first challenged Riddle and Thatcher and then attacked them during the latter segment on the NXT show, making their intentions clear about wanting to do with the NXT tag team titles.

It has taken little time to make the fight for the titles official, since next week we will be able to see in the program the defense of the belts by Timothy Thacther and Matt Riddle against Aichner and Barthel of Imperium.

This will be the second title defense for Thatcher and Riddle’s pair after Thatcher took Pete Dunne’s place as champion as he is in the UK and unable to travel to the United States. His first defense was against The Undisputed Era.

In addition to this bout, a second bout has been announced but this one for next week’s show. This match will face Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes after Grimes attempted to attack Balor tonight after Grimes won his match against Denzel Dejournette.

