NXT April 8 preview. This is what we have announced for the show of the golden and black brand that will be broadcast tonight on the USA Network.

Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa, the last time

It’s not the Immortals movie but almost, only two left but after tonight there can only be one standing. At least that is what both fighters profess who began their rivalry three years ago and it seems that they do not know when to end it.

Triple H reached the limit and said that this had to end and told them that he would give them an empty building, a ring and a referee and that they both hit everything, but that this was the last time that they were both going to fight one against him. another on NXT.

We will see what happens tonight and how everything ends in this rivalry that finally seems to have an end.

Ladder Match for the number one contender for the NXT women’s title

Charlotte Flair She is waiting for her first rival, once she was proclaimed NXT champion last Sunday at Wrestlemania 36. But who will this be, we will know tonight in the ladder match that we will be able to see in the brand’s program and where they will meet Chelsea Green, Io Shirai, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai.

Who will manage to climb to the top and position themselves to face The Queen in what will be Charlotte’s first defense of the NXT title?

