NXT April 29 preview. This is what we have announced for tonight’s yellow and black brand show on the USA Network.

NXT April 29 preview

NXT North American Title Fight

A titular match has been announced for tonight’s NXT show.

The NXT North America champion, Keith Lee will defend his title against Damian Priest in the program this Wednesday.

Lee made the save to Velveteen Dream at the beginning of the show when he was attacked by The Undisputed Era. He then went to team up with him in the main event of the show but was attacked by Priest who hit him with a stick in the neck. Dexter Lumis took Lee’s place in combat.

This has led to both of them seeing each other tonight on the gold and black brand show.

Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim in a non-title match

Mia Yim defeated Jessi Kamea at last Wednesday’s show. Charlotte appeared on video after the match and told Yim that she wanted an answer to last week’s challenge of a match against her. Yim accepted the challenge and the match was confirmed for tonight’s show.

Charlotte said a few days ago that she wanted to fight Yim because she was the first female fighter he ever had a fight with in NXT, and he wanted to help her just as Yim helped Charlotte back then.

Cruiserweight title tournament bouts

Although it has not yet been announced what matches we will see, tonight I am sure that we’ll have again some match of the tournament for the interim cruiserweight title in the program.

