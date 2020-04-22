NXT April 22 preview. This is what we have announced for tonight’s black and gold brand show to air on the USA Network.

NXT April 22 Preview

Finn Balor vs Velveteen Dream tonight

The first fight announced for tonight will be the one against Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream after the latter said that there was no one else in NXT who deserved a shot at the Adam Cole title. Balor came out to face him and Dream challenged him to a match next week.

Recall that NXT has been creating the story of Velveteen Dream’s fight against Adam Cole for a long time and this seems to be one more step in it.

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez will face each other with Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

The women’s division has also announced a match for tonight when they meet in a tag team match. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

The match was stipulated after Kai attacked Tegan Nox during her fight against Raquel Gonzalez tonight, but Blackheart came out to defend Nox and attacked Dakota Kai, which Nox took to win.

Three bouts of the tournament to crown the interim cruiserweight champion

The bouts will be the first two of group A, with the presence of a Drake Maverick who was fired last Wednesday from the company but who will finish participating in the tournament due to his 90-day clause. Maverick will face Jake Atlas this Wednesday.

The other match in group A will be the one against Tony Nese vs. Kushida in a fight that will surely delight fans, since both fighters are clear favorites to take the title.

In group B we will have the debut of Son of the Ghost in a combat that will face the British Jack Gallagher. A combat where we will see the masked fighter again as we have already seen in his promotional video that was broadcast last Wednesday on NXT.

