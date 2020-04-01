NXT April 1 preview. This is what we have announced for tonight’s yellow and gold brand show from Orlando.

NXT April 1 Preview

The North American title at stake

In what should have been a bout for Saturday’s NXT Takeover Tampa event, tonight we will have the defense of the North American title from Keith Lee in a triple threat bout against Damian Priest and Donovan Dijakovic.

The three fighters have already met on several occasions and this time will be the first time that we can see Lee put the title on the line against both mastodons. Will Keith Lee be able to retain the title or will Priest and Dijakovic help each other to defeat Lee and stake the title between them?

Gauntlet Match for last place in the Women’s Ladder Match

Those defeated in the qualifying matches for the Ladder Match plus Xia Li who was attacked last week by Io Shirai before her match, will face tonight in a gauntlet match where the winner will get sixth place in the ladder match for being the number one contender for the NXT female title now held by Rhea Ripley. Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, Aliyah, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li & Kayden Carter They will try to get hold of the place. Who will join Chelsea Green, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox in next week’s ladder match?

The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

Adam Cole told last week to The Velveteen Dream, who had not yet earned merit to face him in a title match, and who must first beat Bobby Fish. Tonight we will see that match on NXT and look forward to future events if Dream manages to defeat Fish.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.