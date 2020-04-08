NXT announces a tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight champion. Jordan Devlin’s inability to travel has made this decision for the company.

NXT announces tournament to crown new Cruiserweight champion

William Regal He was a guest this afternoon on the WWE program The Bump and he announced that NXT to Hold New Tournament to Crown Interim Cruiserweight Champion since the current champion Jordan Devlin cannot travel from the United Kingdom to the United States to defend the title due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his appearance on the Regal program he has announced that the participants and the format of the tournament will be made public in the coming days through the company’s social networks.

Regal has also been asked about what would happen. with NXT couples titles since at the moment one of the two champions, Pete Dunne, is in the same situation as Jordan Devlin, since he is British and cannot travel to the United States.

Regal has commented that they are looking at all the possible options before deciding what to do with the titles of couples of the yellow and black brand but that it is expected that later this week an announcement will be made with the decision made.

At the moment the company will continue tonight with the broadcast of this week’s program that will feature two major battles, the first is that it will face Tommaso Ciampa against Johnny Gargano and the second is the ladder match where the winner will be the next rival of Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Title.

