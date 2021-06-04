NVMe 2.0, new standard to improve PCIe SSDs

The NVM Express consortium has announced the NVMe 2.0 specification, a new major version of an essential protocol for the storage market that, among other innovations, will add support for hard drives.

NVMe is a host controller interface specification for non-volatile memory that came onto the market a few years ago to improve the use of memory. solid state drives connected to the PCI-Express port, since in their origin the SSDs were connected to ports such as SATA under very widespread AHCI protocols, but less advanced since they had been designed for other formats such as hard drives.

In this way, the PCIe SSDs managed to become bootable (without NVMe it was not possible) and definitively increased their chances, tremendous performance, while reducing CPU and I / O component overhead. As important as the above was the cost savings and improved compatibility that a standard and open protocol offered. It prevented manufacturers from having to create their own protocols and their designs would work on any motherboard or platform.

Today, NVMe has been fully adopted in the storage industry and is a key component for solutions like PCIe SSDs dominating the market.

NVMe 2.0, what’s new

They say from the NVM Express, Inc. consortium that PCIe SSDs will achieve a compound annual growth rate of 43% and it is important to move towards a new standard to “address that demand and enable next-generation functions.” As you would expect from a new standard, the NVMe 2.0 specification brings with it many new technologies and perhaps the most exciting of these is the support for rotational storage media in NVMe.

Basically this means that now the hard drives (HDD) can also run on the NVMe interface. The truth is that we do not know what they will mean in terms of performance because hard drives will continue to be connected to previous interfaces such as SATA or SAS with the loss of performance that this implies compared to PCIe.

We think it will only be of interest to servers. And it is that business storage will be the most favored with the new standard as we see in the announced novelties, although some of them will also improve the operation and resistance of the client units that are used in all types of segments, from mobiles to centers. of data. The three most important will be:

Zoned Namespaces (ZNS). A new technology that allows data to be grouped based on its use and frequency of access, and stored sequentially in separate zones within an SSD. Without the need to move and rearrange data, ZNS SSDs can significantly reduce the number of write operations by increasing their lifespan. Manufacturers like Samsung have already announced models that will use this technology.

Endurance Group Management. A new storage management mechanism that can enable flexible SSD configurations that will allow dynamic management of NAND memory operations and capacity.

Key Value. A set of new commands that will allow applications to communicate with the controller through them rather than through a block address. From NVM Express they assure that this will reduce the computational load of the CPU.

NVMe 2.0 will include other data security enhancements; firmware update or power management. The standard will be backward compatible with the previous ones and will be transparent for the user. Simply, manufacturers will use it in SSDs (and other solutions).