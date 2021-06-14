NVIDIA will stop offering driver support in Windows 7 and 8

06/14/2021 at 12:10 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Little by little the previous versions of Windows are running out of support for their main applications. The last one has to do with NVIDIA. And the company has confirmed that both Windows 7, like Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 will no longer receive driver support by the company.

The news is given through an entry published on NVIDIA’s own website. From the company they announce that it will be from 4th of October this year when NVIDIA drivers are exclusively compatible with Windows 10. For older systems, they will continue to receive critical security updates until September 2024However, they will no longer receive enhancements through NVIDIA drivers. The company has also confirmed that the latest driver for the aforementioned systems will arrive next August 31. From that date the company will say goodbye to support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1.

With more than 1.3 billion active Windows 10 systems, Windows 7 still accounts for 15% of the company’s total users. However, if we move on to the field of video games, on Steam we can see that 93% of its users use Windows 10, a really impressive figure.