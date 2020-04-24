The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economic sector and a constant in the face of the partial or complete cessation of operations of some businesses has been the dismissal of employees or a reduction in their salary. However, there are those who are aware of the situation of the people who work in their companies and the challenge that this represents for all, so they have chosen to go in the opposite direction and NVIDIA has given something to talk about due to a recent decision.

Amid the world-wide coronavirus crisis, NVIDIA has stolen the headlines after Jensen H Huang, its CEO, reported in a letter posted on LinkedIn that the company will not fire anyone during the contingency, for what workers must be calm and focused on complying with the protection measures in those cases in which they apply, since it is a company with a global presence, and in doing their work from home.

The news has reassured NVIDIA’s work environment as in recent days it was speculated that the company was planning a wave of layoffs due to the COVID-19 situation, information that emerged after the review the company was doing of its accounts.

NVIDIA will increase the wages of its workers

However, Jensen H Huang took the opportunity to announce to his workers that not only will no one be fired, but they will raise everyone’s salary so they can be calmer in this difficult period. In that regard, the CEO said, “We are accelerating their increases to put some extra money in their hands. We will put extra tens of millions of dollars for all families in the months to come.

In this regard, the CEO of NVIDIA mentioned that the decision was made after considering that the work that the company does around the generation of graphics, science, artificial intelligence and robotics is more important than ever and they do not want to give in to the emergency. .

