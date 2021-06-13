NVIDIA Will No Longer Release Feature Updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 | Technology

NVIDIA will stop releasing drivers compatible with older operating systems such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.

End of support for Windows 7 ended on January 14, 2020, and with it millions of users around the world are running an operating system that does not have any type of updateNeither news nor security, something that could endanger other partners like NVIDIA.

In an announcement that was already expected, NVIDIA has confirmed that Game Ready Driver updates are only going to be offered from now on to devices running Windows 10, abandoning the previous versions of the operating system for the next few weeks.

In this way, starting this summer, the new NVIDIA drivers will no longer work in Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 since they will only be compatible with Windows 10.

Of course, although NVIDIA will no longer release drivers compatible with previous operating systems in regards to new features, yes they will continue to release critical security updates which will continue to be available for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1, until September 2024.

As they comment, The latest update with support for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 will be released on August 31While the first version that no longer works on these operating systems will arrive on October 24.

NVIDIA comments in a press release that “Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 is also nearing the end of its life cycle. The vast majority of our GeForce customers have migrated to the Windows 10 operating system. In order to ensure that GeForce owners experience the best possible security, support and functionality, NVIDIA will now focus on the Windows 10 operating system. “

Around 20% computers worldwide still use Windows 7, which can end up being a problem for all these computers that have not yet made the leap to the latest Microsoft operating system.