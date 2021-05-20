NVIDIA to Lecture on the Transformative Power of Accelerated Computing at COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid

The Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announces that NVIDIA will deliver a keynote lecture titled “The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, from Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center.” enterprise data center) at COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid.

Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President, GeForce Business Unit, NVIDIA, will present on June 1 at 1:00 p.m. Taiwan time on the tremendous opportunities that GeForce PC gaming represents for the Taiwanese ecosystem. “

Next, Manuvir Das, Head of Business Computing at NVIDIA, will address another interesting question: “The Coming Democratization of AI”. He’ll share three twists that drive this trend and explain how businesses that embrace them can thrive in the years to come.

“Most of us, if not all, are familiar with NVIDIA, the company that invented the graphics processing unit (GPU) and which is synonymous with PC gaming. NVIDIA also leads the field in artificial intelligence, as the GPU and accelerated computing drive innovations that transform different fields around the world. James Huang, President of TAITRA, the organizing body of COMPUTEX, said: “Your speech is very timely and will provide COMPUTEX participants with invaluable insight into how these technologies will shape the world and drive success for years to come. ».

With the goal of keeping the global technology industry connected, COMPUTEX introduces COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid to deliver an exceptional experience. This year’s speeches and forums will take place live and digitally on the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform.

NVIDIA will contribute its knowledge also in the COMPUTEX Forum

In addition to the keynote, NVIDIA will also offer talks at the COMPUTEX Forum.

Jerry Chen, Global Business Development Manager for Manufacturing and Industrials at NVIDIA, will discuss “The Promise of Digital Transformation: How AI-Infused Industrial Systems Are Rising to Meet the Challenges.” AI-powered industrial systems emerge to meet the challenges), at the AIoT Forum on June 2 from 11:00 to 11:30.

Richard Kerris, Global Developer Relations Officer and CEO of NVIDIA Omniverse, will deliver a talk entitled “The Metaverse Begins: NVIDIA Omniverse and a Future of Shared Worlds.” Shared), in which he will talk about the revolution that virtual collaboration and simulation entails, at the «Tomorrow Tech» Forum to be held on June 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For his part, Ali Kani, vice president and general manager of automotive, NVIDIA, will speak on “Transforming the Transportation Industry with AI” on June 1, from 11:00 to 11: 15, in the Semicon session of the «Future Car» Forum.

The COMPUTEX conference and forum program will be updated regularly as more speakers are announced. For more information about the fair, check the official COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html and the COMPUTEX Youtube channels. You can also check the NVIDIA website and NVIDIA YouTube channels for more news on the keynotes.

Information about COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also known as COMPUTEX):

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading trade shows for ICT, IoT and startups, with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Jointly organized by the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based on entire Taiwan ICT dedicated groups, covers the entire spectrum of the ICT sector from established brands to emerging and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to the protection of intellectual property rights, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors seeking partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and on Twitter @computex_taipei with the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

Information about the COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. This year, COMPUTEX will launch the “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid”. As the organizer of the event, the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces the computing capabilities of AI into the exhibition to make COMPUTEX a global model and aims to offer an exceptional exhibition experience by presenting the platform in line: #COMPUTEXVirtual.

Information about TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. Sponsored by government and industry organizations, TAITRA helps companies expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and has five local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches around the world. Together with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network that is dedicated to promoting world trade.

