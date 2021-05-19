NVIDIA to layer the RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti released from now on to make them “less desirable to miners”

Getting a next-gen graphics card (or console) is tricky. There is little stock and what little there is usually flies out of stores. This is particularly evident in GPUs, which are not only bought for gaming but also for use in artificial intelligence tasks and, of course, in cryptocurrency mining. NVIDIA wants to put a stop to miners, who buy these cards to get the most out of this type of task, and for this it has a plan: cap the hash rate of your GPUs.

It is not something strictly new, since NVIDIA capped the RTX 3060 to prevent them from being used in Ethereum mining (with the odd misunderstanding along the way). However, what NVIDIA has announced this week is that “all” GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060Ti will have a reduced ETH hash rate. And we enclose them all because this restriction will only apply to those released from the end of May.

“Lite Hash Rate”

In other words, all RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060Ti graphics cards released and running so far will still be unlocked. It will be those that are launched from the end of May that will arrive restricted. In NVIDIA’s words:

“This reduced hash rate only applies to newly manufactured cards with the LHR identifier and not to cards already purchased”

How will the consumer know that their graphics card has the reduced hash rate? Easy. NVIDIA partners will need to label the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060Ti with the identifier “Lite Hash Rate” or “LHR”. This identifier can be found in the retailers’ listings, as well as on the graphics card box itself.

After all, NVIDIA wants its graphics card to be used for gaming as it has features like DLSS and ray tracing that are useless to miners. With these types of measures, the firm not only wants to make its GPUs more accessible to gamers, but also empower your device focused on mining: the NVIDIA CMP HX.

And it is that a few weeks ago NVIDIA launched a family of graphics that do not allow playing, but are designed to mine cryptocurrencies. NVIDIA CMPs do not have graphics support, to the point that they do not have video outputs, and work with lower frequencies and voltages. That way, miners and gamers do not have to compete for the same graphics cards, but rather specialized cards are offered for one and the other.

