Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, analysis and opinion | Gaming

The semiconductor crisis continues its course, but the market cannot stop and the plans of companies like Nvidia continue. We welcome with open arms an RTX 3070 Ti that promises to be midway between RTX 3070 and 3080, a solution to play at a very good level, but above all to improve things in the face of the shortage of stock.

And it is that, it is supposed that we are facing a graph that has a protection on the part of Nvidia itself so that cryptocurrencies cannot be mined with them and that, although the chip crisis continues to hit, at least the stock is not depleted due to massive purchases from mining farms.

That is something that we will see as the weeks go by, but for now what we can do is tell you our opinion in this review of the RTX 3070 Ti in which we put the graphics to the test with more than a dozen leading games at both 4K and 1,440p, the resolution in which you will feel most comfortable.

Analysis of the RTX 3070 by sections:

RTX 3070 Ti design and features

Let’s start by looking at the internal and external features of the RTX 3070 Ti. We have a GPU that shares a design with its older sister, the 3080, so we have a fan on one side of the PCB and another pointing to the other side.

In addition to the two fans, we have a huge aluminum heatsink which, as we see on its sisters and later in this review, does a fantastic job of dissipating heat.

The RTX 3070 had both fans on the same face, so we already have an important difference externally. Inside, as you can see in the following table, we have a GPU that is halfway between its two sisters:

asdadasdRTX 3070RTX 3070 TiRTX 3080Cuda cores5.8886.1448.704 Frequency OC1.73 GHz1.77 GHz1.71 GHz Standard frequency1.50 GHz1.58 GHz1.44 GHz Memory 8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6XBus256-bit48 / s60 GB bandwidth3204-bit GB / s Memory Speed14 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps Ray TracingSecond GenerationSecond GenerationSecond GenerationTensor CoresThird GenerationThird GenerationArchitectureAmpereAmpereAmpereRecommended power650 W750 W750 WMaximum temperature93º93º93ºCPCIe 8-pin PCIe length2 x 2 x PCIe 8-pin length2 x 112mm power connection2 x PCIe 8-pin length2 x 2mm long power connection , 112 mm wide, two slots high 285 mm long, 112 mm wide, two slots high Price 520 euros 619 euros 720 euros

In addition to the increase in CUDA cores and frequency, we have a memory that happens to be GDDR6X, like the RTX 3080. This allows you to increase the memory bandwidth, which is very useful for textures, ray tracing or antialiasing enhancements in titles that are not compatible with DLSS technology.

In addition, the memory speed is also higher and we went from 14 Gbps to 19 Gpbs, the same speed as the RTX 3080.

It’s a bit longer than the RTX 3070, but the 112mm width is the same, as well as the two slots you need. And at the connection level we also have the same: DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.1 prepared for the new televisions.

Synthetic tests with and without ray tracing

Before moving on to performance in games, let’s go with the synthetic tests. We have repeated the tests we did on the rest of the family graphs to get a panoramic view and see where the RTX 3070 Ti is theoretically located.

The 3D Mark is a classic test, but the other two (which you have on Steam for free in case you want to try them) are more modern and, above all, they do an intensive test of both DLSS and ray tracing.

These are the results:

ASDADADRTX 3070 to 4KRTX 3070 to 1,440pRTX 3070 Ti to 4KRTX 3070 Ti to 1,440pRTX 3080 to 4KRTX 3080 to 1,440p3D Mark13,499 linked to GPU-14,682 linked to GPU-17,279 linked to GPU-Boundary RTX26.3 fps54.2 fps27, 3 fps 56.3 fps 36.8 fps 70.1 fps Bright Memory Infinite 21 fps51 fps24 fps51 fps34 fps73 fps

And, as you can see, not that we have a huge difference between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti. In this sense, those initial sensations that we had when looking at the characteristics of the GPU and seeing that it is a ‘very’ intermediate model between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080, are fulfilled, but perhaps the improvement is less than we expected.

But, as we always tell you, the performance tests are fine, but what matters is to test a system in its natural environment and, in this case, it is the games.

This is how the RTX 3070 Ti performs in games

It’s time to see how this RTX 3070 Ti performs in games And, for this, we have chosen some of the most demanding titles with the GPU, as well as Overwatch as an example of how you will find yourself with a competitive online game if you want a high rate of frames per second.

In almost all the games measured we have used the maximum setting of the graphic parameters both in the measurement at 1,440p and at 4K resolution. In those that have the option available we have used the DirectX12 API and in Metro Exodus, we have Hairworks active.

As with the other two high-end RTX 30s, when playing at 4K we disable antialiasing. These are the results:

Media FPS RTX 3070 Ti at 4K without AARTX 3070 Ti at 1,440p with AARTX 3070 at 4K without AARTX 3070 at 1,440p with AARTX 3080 at 4K without AARTX 3080 at 1,440p with AACyberpunk 20774250 —- Gears56996 —- Red Dead Redemption 251,940,337,337,667,648Overwatch154165147148184,9206,8Death Stranding with DLSS10312686,7151,889156,2Destiny 27812279 11585137Doom Eternal66223108188145306Battlefield V5780507,152409,9 version 207312686,7151,889156,2Destiny version 2073108188145306Battlefield V57,600,2451489,9Control version 2073,6507,152409,9Control version 207312686,8451489,9Metrol12686,715489,9489,97312686,7151489,9

Considering the table with the results, our suspicions are fulfilled: we have a GPU that covers that gap between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080. It is an ideal GPU to play at 1,440p in ultra and with ray tracing in practically all games, although there are things that we must clarify.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has three antialiasing options and is the most resource-consuming graphical setting in this game. With all three activated and at the maximum of what it can give we have those 40 fps. If we cut one of them, or lower the quality parameters here and there, we would get 60 fps.

It is very ‘nice’ to play RDR 2 at 60 fps, but another option is to play with everything in ultra and limit the fps rate to 30, which is what I would do. And why does 4K have a better fps rate? The reason is because with AA disabled we can go up to 4K and have a better frame rate, but I think the IQ is worse than 1,440p with AA.

Between the test of the RTX 3080 and 3070, there are games that have been updated. Metro is one of them and playing the new version we have some extra options. In 1,440p it works very well and better than in the 3070, but when we go up to 4K things change and we have a lower fps rate of 60.

I can’t explain DOOM Eternal’s 66fps in 4K, since it is a strange measurement, but in all our tests the average was lower than what I achieved in its day with the 3070 and if we look at Death Stranding we have better results than the 3080 at 4K, but worse at 1,440p. The weird thing is that the RTX 3070 exhibited an average rate which, again, I can’t explain, as it stayed that way in all tests.

The rest, as you can see, performs a little better in both resolutions than in the RTX 3070 and a little worse than the RTX 3080. And, by the way, in Overwatch we have Reflex technology that improves performance a bit in online games and that We detail you in the analysis of the RTX 3080.

There are two “new” games on the list, Gears 5 and Cyberpunk.. The first one has been played in both resolutions at the maximum settings and with the ultra-textures installed. The performance is simply excellent and it is quite a show.

And on the other hand there is Cyberpunk 2077. The game is not that it is too well optimized and, between that and that it is a visual titan, we have those 50 fps on average in ultra quality (with RT activated in its three available options and DLSS in ‘Quality’ mode), but to achieve more than 30 fps in 4K it is necessary to cut visual options, lower the RT, eliminate the shadow ray tracing and put the DLSS in ‘Balanced’.

It continues to be scandalous, but with normal concessions.

And, although I have done it in reviews of different laptops with RTX 30 and the other RTX 30 GPUs, I must influence the benefits of the DLSS. If the games are compatible with this artificial intelligence image reconstruction technology, I recommend activating it.

It is a technology that basically replaces antialiasing and what it does is render the game at a lower native resolution and then scale to the resolution of the monitor. It’s something that smoothes the saw teeth, but also consumes less GPU resources.

We leave you an example of Death Stranding at 4K resolution:

In this game, for example, we see that we gain about 20 fps on average between the TAA (temporal antialiasing) solution and DLSS in quality mode, the most powerful of the three it has. At the level of image quality we do not find appreciable differences, but in performance it is noticeable.

Temperature and consumption

At the temperature and consumption level, the RTX 30s are doing very well. Nvidia’s work on dissipation is paying off and the truth is that both the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080, in our tests, were well below those 93º of maximum that the company talks about.

Yes indeed, We did the analyzes in a fairly cool environment, but now things have changed and, in the middle of summer and with an internal temperature of an agonizing 26º that rises a couple of degrees after a few hours playing, we wanted to see what the heatsink system of the RTX 3070 Ti is like.

And boy, has it more than fulfilled:

Maximum Temperature RTX 3070 TiRTX 3080RTX 3070Cyberpunk 207781 – Gears 581 – Quake8478-Overwatch838073Red Dead Redemption 2838174Death Stranding767975Destiny 2828074Doom Eternal837975Battlefield V837973Control808175Metro Exodus837973Control808175Metro Exodus8

Fan noise is louder in general, as the PC is blowing a lot of hot air Because the one that absorbs is not that it is too cool, but if we look at the temperature of the GPU, we have very good data, somewhat warmer than the 3080, but in a La Mancha summer environment. Maximum RPMs are around 2,150.

In idle it is around 35º and the fans remain off.

Now, what about consumption? The 3070 had 220W peaks and the RTX 3080 was around 330W, which seems like a lot, but we are really talking about playing peaks and also lower consumption than the previous generation.

The RTX 3070 Ti ‘eats’ 9.6 W idle and 283 W in load. Again, between his two sisters.

A beast for 2K, but without an upgrade to justify the price in 4K

In the end we have a GPU that does not surprise and that strictly fulfills what it promises: to be halfway between the RTX 3070 and the 3080. We have improvements over its younger sister at both 1,440p and 4K, but for the extra price we might expect it to be closer to the RTX 3080.

It is still a very indicated GPU to leave behind 1,080py resolutions be able to play ultra everything with the 1,440p resolution as a base And, in addition, the price / performance ratio remains spectacular, as in the entire RTX 30 family.

The consumption is not exaggerated, the performance is good and it dissipates the heat very well, being a very attractive GPU if we want to mount a PC and we do not have an RTX 3070 or 3080 on hand at a decent price due to the shortage of graphics, but maybe I would have put in 12GB of memory to make it more attractive.

And it is that, performance in virtually all games would still be very similar, but there are already titles (Red Dead Redemption 2, for example) that we cannot put 4K with everything in ultra by activating the AA due to the 8 GB limitation.

Bypassing this It is a highly recommended GPU and it also depends on the type of monitor you have. If you have a 4K panel, perhaps the best thing is to aim at the RTX 3080 (if you find a unit), but if you have a 1,440p monitor, this GPU is shown as the ideal option.