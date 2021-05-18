NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 limited to mining cryptocurrencies

NVIDIA has announced that it will limit the Ethereum mining hash on more graphics cards. After having done it with the RTX 3060, the new RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 will be sold under the label “Lite Hash Rate” or “LHR”. In this way, the manufacturer warns customers of the restrictions of the GPU they are buying.

While the company has not specified by what percentage it will reduce the hash rate of the new restricted graphics cards, it is expected to be around 50%. As an example, an RTX 3060 with a limiter is capable of delivering a maximum of 20-25 MH / s. Without a limiter, instead, the hash rises to about 50 MH / s.

Nvidia assures that this measure is part of the efforts they carry out so that graphics cards reach gamers and not end up in the hands of cryptocurrency resellers or miners. GeForce Marketing Director Matt Wuebbling Says New Hash Rate Limited Graphics Cards Will Begin Shipping at the end of may.

An important fact to keep in mind is that the limitations for cryptocurrency mining will only apply to new cards. That is, those that have already been purchased will remain unchanged, even after receiving updates. Is that NVIDIA has not considered, so far, release drivers or firmware updates that restrict the performance of products sold.

NVIDIA and a CMP dedicated to cryptocurrencies

Nvidia CMP HX

With the aim of trying to stabilize the stock of graphics cards for gamers, NVIDIA earlier this year released a product line intended exclusively for professional cryptocurrency mining called CMP HX.

As indicated in their official blog, these GPUs are specifically designed for cryptocurrency Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, after Bitcoin, and the most widely used blockchain on the planet.

These GPUs, unlike others from NVIDIA, They do not have video output and use all their power for their sole purpose: to mine cryptocurrencies. At the moment four versions are offered with different powers ranging from 26 MH / s on the 30HX and goes up to 86 MH / s on the 90X.

