Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti bring ray tracing to cheap laptops

Nvidia has announced the arrival of the GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti to a wide range of notebook computers. These are new models with ray tracing (ray tracing) and artificial intelligence, at a starting price of $ 799. Its initial cost is somewhat lower than the $ 999 for the options with the RTX 3060 or the $ 1,299 for the RTX 3070.

One of the attractions of these graphics cards is their value for money. Nvidia ensures that Laptops with GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are compatible with “Ray tracing” in the most modern games. Plus, when DLSS technology is turned on, they deliver up to 2x the performance. The benefits are not just for games. In video editing, these cards promise up to 7 times the speed compared to a CPU.

In the case of the RTX 3050 Ti, Nvidia claims that, for example, in Call of Duty: Warzone can reach over 80 FPS in 1080p with medium graphics settings and 95+ FPS with DLSS on. The key to this technology is that it runs the game in a lower resolution, but uses artificial intelligence to improve the display with higher quality and higher frames. The GTX 1650 Ti, a popular choice so far in laptops in this range, hits just 55 FPS in this game..

Good performance and competitive price

The price difference between these graphics cards and Nvidia’s more powerful ones is revealed in the internal specifications. The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti feature 2,048 and 2,560 CUDA cores, respectively. These fall short of the 3,840 CUDA cores in the RTX 3060. Both GPUs also come with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 128-bit memory interface, somewhat smaller, again, than the 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 192-bit memory. the 3060.

However, the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti feature Ampere architecture, which helps deliver significant improvements that translate into good performance and power efficiency in demanding games.

The first notebooks with Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is one of the first notebooks to incorporate Nvidia’s new graphics cards. They offer a 16-inch display at 165 Hz and a choice between the new Intel Core i7-11800H and Core i5-11400H Tiger Lake-H processors.

Regarding the graphic section, buyers can configure their laptop with the Nvidia RTX 3050 (95 W), RTX 3050 Ti (95 W), RTX 3060 (130 W) and RTX 3070 (140 W). They will be available from June from $ 1,329.99 in the United States.

Dell, for its part, has presented the XPS 15 9510 with its classic aluminum body, the possibility of choosing one of the new processors Intel Core i5-11400H, Core i7-11800H and Core i9-11900H Tiger Lake-H and among the new GPUs 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti. This model will be available in the United States in the summer from $ 1,199.99.

The first step is already taken: Nvidia has announced its new graphics cards with a very attractive price. Now, other laptop makers from brands like Razer, MSI, Asus, Lenovo, and HP are expected to announce models with them.

Read this too …