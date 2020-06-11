Nvidia long ago put it on the table his own proposal within the field of streaming video games: GeForce NOW, which first went through computers and Nvidia Shield to then make the jump to Android devices. And it did it with some advantages over Stadia, such as its compatibility with most Android terminals, its free access option, support for games from other platforms and the activation of a rendering that improves the display of the game.

Now, according to Android Headlines, Nvidia coming soon to teams with Android TV. At the moment, it is only available in the UHD3 set-top box that LG U + has launched in South Korea, but everything indicates that we will soon be able to enjoy it globally on those devices that have the Google operating system for televisions.

Official support for Android TV in development

LG U +, Nvidia’s partner in everything related to GeForce NOW, has launched in South Korea a new set-top box (or Smart TV Box) called UHD-3 and the American company has provided access to the GeForce NOW app for this device, which runs under Android TV. In theory, this would not have any benefit outside the Asian country (which is where the UHD3 is sold), but in practice, it means that users from the rest of the world could also enjoy GeForce NOW on Android TV devices.

In statements to Android Headlines, NVIDIA has ensured that, once the application is available on the UHD3, it could also be accessible from other Android TV devices. However, even when the app is available, it won’t be considered an official release because, according to Nvidia, support is still under development. In other words, some Android TV users may be able to access the GeForce NOW app, but it will be an early access and, therefore, the experience may not be entirely complete.

Remember that the minimum requirements for this access is that the device in question (television or set-top box) has OpenGL ES 3.2, at least 2 GB of RAM and Android TV 5.0 or higher. By complying with them, it should be possible to access GeForce NOW, but Nvidia cautions that depending on the device you may experience malfunctions.

From Xataka Android we have contacted Nvidia Spain to confirm when will that official launch be GeForce NOW for Android TV, but they have not confirmed anything about it. We will update the information when we have more details.

Track | Android Headlines