Nvidia prepares the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and especially an RTX 3080 Ti that is dangerously close to the powerful RTX 3090

The shortage of next-gen graphics cards persists, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to change manufacturers’ plans and roadmap. Seven months after the launch of the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 their substitutes will appear, the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti.

It is at least what all the indications point, which tell us about more powerful graphics and with more graphic memory. Pay special attention to the RTX 3080 Ti, which if it meets expectations will be very close to the RTX 3090.

Cryptocurrency mining, capped

The RTX 3070 Ti will make use of a graphics processor codenamed GA104-400 (its predecessor uses the GA104-300), and there will be improvements in performance although not spectacularly.

According to these indications it is rather a somewhat more polished version of the previous one, but according to some sources it will be interesting because it will arrive with two memory variants: one with 8GB GDDR6 and one with 16GB of GDDR6, a figure that will certainly put it much more “in tune” with the latest AMD proposals, which are more attractive in that section.

The RTX 3080 Ti seems much more promising in terms of the jump in performance, which as you can see is much more remarkable and in fact dangerously close to its older sister, the RTX 3090. Except for the amount of graphics memory (12 GB compared to 24 for that model), the RTX 3080 Ti would become a very attractive option.

Both models will be launched with that new Nvidia philosophy that layer your performance in the cryptocurrency mining arena. They will do it through controllers that limit the hashrate that can be obtained with these graphs, although we hope there are no mistakes like the one that a few days ago unlocked that limitation in the RTX 3060.

It is expected that RTX 3080 Ti (which theoretically will completely replace the current RTX 3080) are announced in the first half of April 2021 and are available in the second fortnight. The RTX 3070 Ti will take a little longer, and will arrive in the second half of May of this year, but apparently this model will coexist with the current RTX 3070 for some time although the focus happens to be on the “Ti” models.

