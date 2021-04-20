NVIDIA prepares its ‘metaverse’, a virtual replica of our world that sounds almost like science fiction

What NVIDIA has become famous thanks to its graphics cards and the video games that are enjoyed with them it’s almost a coincidence. At least that is what its CEO, Jensen Huang, believes, who in a recent interview told how that was only his first ‘killer app’, and that in reality his great project for the future is very different.

In fact Huang seems especially excited about the idea of create a metaverse (which NVIDIA calls Omniverse). In it a virtual replica of our world will be generated that will merge with it and will allow you to use it as a kind of sandbox for the real world: Before doing anything in our world, it is better to try simulating this experiment in the virtual world and, if it works, the improvement can be applied in the real world without fear of making mistakes.

Experiments, better with soda (virtual)

The idea already has a first practical proposal. NVIDIA has teamed up with BMW to create a exact replica of its factory in Regensburg, Germany. It will be in this replica that BMW – which has already started working with NVIDIA in this area – will experiment with new workflows, which if they work there will be applied to its physical factory.

For Huang the metaverse “will be where we will create the future”, but also it will be a digital world “thousands of times larger than the physical world. There will be a new New York, or a new Shanghai. Every factory and every building will have a digital twin that will constantly simulate and replicate the physical version of it. “

In fact, Huang added, engineers and programmers will be able to simulate how new software developments behave that end up in the physical version of the car, the robot, the airport or the building. “All the software that will end up running on those physical objects will be first simulated on your digital twins, and will be later downloaded in the physical version. As a result, the product is getting better at an exponential rate. “

The idea in fact is not just to use that metaverse as a sandbox for our world. On top of that Huang made it clear that both worlds would merge thanks to virtual reality and augmented reality:

For him it will be possible to leave and enter both worlds: “you will go to the virtual world through virtual reality, and the objects of the virtual world will be shown in the physical world through augmented reality. “