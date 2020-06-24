NVIDIA and Mercedez Benz have just announced that they are partnering to develop a computing system that they claim will be revolutionary for the latest generation cars from the German manufacturer.

According to both companies, it is the most sophisticated and advanced computer architecture ever used in a car. And according to a NVIDIA press release, this new software will allow Level 2 and 3 driving autonomy, which means it will be able to exceed the current capabilities of the Tesla autopilot. In addition to Level 4 parking autonomy, this means that the vehicle can be accommodated practically without the help of a human driver.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, explained in the statement:

“We are excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. Together, we are going to revolutionize the car ownership experience by making vehicle software programmable and continuously updateable via over-the-air updates. All future MercedesBenz with the NVIDIA DRIVE system will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers who continually develop, refine, and improve the car throughout its lifetime. ”

In addition, the computer system, which is based on NVIDIA’s DRIVE platform, will be able to automate driving regular routes from one direction to another, according to the statement. But the most interesting future feature will be wireless updates, allowing customers to remotely purchase and install additional security features and convenience, software applications and subscription services as long as they own the vehicle.