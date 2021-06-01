NVIDIA makes the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti official, thus completing the family of graphics cards for gaming

06/01/2021 at 2:12 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

For a few months we knew of the supposed arrival of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, graphics cards that improve in their respective ranges and that are in an intermediate step between models. In this way, NVIDIA has under its belt a wide range of possibilities for all budgets. The only problem, as we always comment, is the shortage of these types of products, so many people will probably run out of the opportunity to get one of these graphics when they go on sale in the next few days.

Halfway between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 is this 3080 Ti, which has more in common with its older sister. In this case, the jump is made to 10,240 CUDA Cores, 12GB DDR6X memory and a 384-bit memory bus, this last characteristic being identical to the RTX 3090. In this way, we verify thanks to the table below these lines that it is a vitaminized RTX 3080 and at a price, that if, much more bulky, without reaching the price of the top From the market. These graphics cards also come with an increase in TDP. In the case of the RTX 3080 Ti, we observe that it goes from 320W to 350W, then it will be necessary to have a power supply at the height to admit this type of cards in our system.

Specifications table

| VideoCardz

In the case of the RTX 3070 Ti, we get a higher bandwidth and clock frequency at the expense of higher TDP. It also incorporates the DDR6X memory, which we can find in the most advanced models of NVIDIA. Being somewhat more modest, what is clear is that it will continue to bring great power and technologies to the latest available titles.

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti will hit stores next June 3, while the 3070 Ti can be purchased from next June 10. To get one, we will have to access the NVIDIA website where the Founders models will be. However, different assemblers will launch their own versions, and we can also find them in multiple computer stores.