NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA has presented its new dedicated graphics cards for desktop computers: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

As we had anticipated, NVIDIA has used the Computex 2021 framework to announce the launch of two cards that arrive for reinforce the chart catalog under the latest ‘Ampere’ architecture. It is common for the green giant to use special series “Ti” or “Super” to cover other levels of performance and price on the original models or to cover the pressure of competitors such as AMD.

With some delay than expected, surely due to the lack of stock in semiconductors that has blocked the technology industry and in this segment due to the insatiable crypto mining that is destroying the distribution sector, we already have here the new NVIDIA GPUs, two models quite different and focused on a different group of users.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

High range in performance and price, this model is placed by benefits halfway between current RTX 3090 and RTX 3080. With an increase of 18% more cores and 20% more memory over the 3080, its price is higher than what was rumored, no less than $ 500 above it.

In terms of performance, NVIDIA has offered some data in its presentation, such as that it will offer 1.5 times the performance of a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and twice that of an RTX 1080 Ti. From what we see in the images, it has the same PCB layout, size and cooling as the RTX 3090/3080, with the following main specifications:

Graphic core: GA102-225 manufactured in 8 nanometer processes. Transistors: 28.3 billion. GPU Clusters: 80 10,496 shaders clocked at 1,395 MHz-1,665 MHz (normal and turbo) 320 texturing units. 112 raster units. 320 tensor cores. 80 RT cores. 384-bit memory bus. 12 GB of dedicated GDDR6X memory 19 Gbps of memory speed for a bandwidth of 912 GB / s. TDP: 350 watts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

For our taste, much more interesting than the 3080 Ti for performance / price for a large majority of users who are looking for a good premium mid-range graphics card to play at 2K at the highest level (and even at 4K, limiting the visual level) without having to bother.

NVIDIA promises a 20% overall performance increase over the RTX 3070 on which it is based and a 50% performance improvement compared to the previous generation RTX 2070 Super. It equips the full GA104-400 core, it has a higher number of CuDA, RT and Tensor cores, a higher working frequency and the fastest GDDR6X memory as you will see in its specification chart:

Graphic core: GA104-400 manufactured in 8 nanometer processes. GPU Clusters: 48 6,144 shaders clocked at 1,580 MHz-1,770 MHz, normal and turbo mode. 192 texturing units. 96 raster units. 192 tensor cores. 48 RT cores. 256-bit memory bus. 8 GB of GDDR6X memory. 19 Gbps of memory speed for a bandwidth of 608 GB / s. TDP: 290 watts.

Both cards include the NVIDIA arsenal of graphics technologies like ray tracing; the DLSS; reduced latency with NVIDIA Reflex, suite of AI audio and video enhancements with NVIDIA Broadcast and much more. Of course, it supports the latest versions of DirectX 12, Vulkan, OpenGL and multi-screen APIs with HDMI and Display Port outputs.

Although they are focused on PC games, NVIDIA says that its new cards are “perfect” for creators. You already know that they can be used in professional applications simply by using the NVIDIA Studio suite of drivers and software.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / 3070 Ti, availability and prices

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available June 3 with an official price of $ 1,199. (1,199 euros of official price in Spain). Very high, 500 dollars above the official launch price of the RTX 3080.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be available a week later on June 10 with an official price of 599 dollars. (619 euros of official price in Spain). Quite tighter than the 3080 Ti considering that it outperforms a previous generation RTX 2070 Super by 50%.

Both GPUs will be available for purchase as custom graphics cards, including factory overclocked and stock clocked models from major card vendors including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, GIGABYTE, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY , Zotac and other regional providers around the world. Plates will also be available NVIDIA Founders Edition limited edition, as well as included in gaming systems from leading OEM system manufacturers and builders.

Finally, to announce that we have been testing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and we will offer you a very complete analysis in the next few days.