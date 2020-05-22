May 21, 2020 | 6:42 pm

NVIDIA’s revenue for the first quarter totaled $ 3.11 billion, 41% more than reported in the same period last year.

In the report published on its website, the chipmaker noted that diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $ 1.89, 66% more than earnings for each share reported in the same period of 2019.

NVIDIA Accelerated Computing Adoption Delivered Excellent Results With Record Data Center Revenue, And Our Initiatives Are Succeedingly Successful

said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

In the report, the company detailed that NVIDIA RTX ray tracing is reinventing computer graphics, driving powerful adoption in the gaming, virtual reality and design markets.

This, while opening new opportunities in rendering and cloud games.

Meanwhile, the NVIDIA AI division enables breakthroughs in language understanding, conversational Artificial Intelligence and recommendation engines, as well as core algorithms, are driving the Internet today.

In addition, NVIDIA’s new 5G, genomics, robotics and autonomous vehicle computing applications allow the firm to continue relevant work with great impact.

“We are well positioned for the best technological trends of our time,” added the manager.

Before the report was issued, the company’s shares increased around 50% on the previous trading day.

NVIDIA noted that the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 does not include any contribution from the pending acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

He also explained that talks with the Chinese regulatory agency, the State Administration for Market Regulation, are advancing, so NVIDIA expects the acquisition will probably close before the end of the first half of the year.

Given the global pandemic scenario, NVIDIA reduced its revenue outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 by $ 100 million to account for its potential impact, due to the complexity of estimating the final effect of the coronavirus.