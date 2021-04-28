NVIDIA hits miners again

NVIDIA does not like the current situation with its graphics and miners, and RTX 30 LHR is not only one more example of it, but a blow that, if done properly, can do a lot of damage to crypto miners and, at the same time, ease tensions and overpricing in the graphics card market. In other words, NVIDIA shows a degree of commitment to users that is undoubtedly highly valued and appreciated.

And it is that, in reality, the company’s income statement does not require the introduction of RTX 30 LHR GPUs (Low Hash Rate), because you know that today you are guaranteed the sales of as many graphics cards can be produced by your partners. And even more, this measure can reduce your sales volume once the situation normalizes, since your cards will no longer be interesting for miners. Therefore, it does not seem like a decision made thinking about the numbers, but about the users.

What is RTX 30 LHR? Well, as we have been able to read in Videocardz, NVIDIA has informed its partners of the upcoming shipment of the GAxx2 integrated, a revision of the RTX 30 series chips but with mining capacity limiters. As you will remember, this is measured by the amount of hashes that it can process per second, and the changes introduced by NVIDIA in the design of RTX 30 LHR are directed, as its name suggests, precisely to limit that, the amount of hashes that it can process the GPU.

This is even more interesting knowing that NVIDIA has no plans to distinguish between embedded with and without this limitation, that is, we will not see cards identified as RTX 30 LHR, and we do not know if this change will apply to all the GPUs that are produced or only to part of them. What would have been indicated to the partners is that the performance of the chips in the rest of the tasks will be similar to what they currently offer.

For logical reasons, NVIDIA hasn’t revealed what exactly the mods consist of introduced in the design of the RTX 30 LHR GPUs, although we understand that, unlike the first solution tried, in which the limitation was established by software with the driver, this time we are talking about physical modifications in the integrated, which can be irreversible or, in any case, very difficult to avoid, much more than with a simple software modification.

The only exception would be the GeForce RTX 3090, the least profitable model for miners, but the rest of the RTX 30 LHR chips would start production in May, so it is expected that the first graphics cards limited in this regard should reach the market sometime in June. From then on, for miners, buying GeForce graphics cards will become a lottery, which we hope will push them to decrease their purchase volume.

And it is that, except for surprises in this regard, miners will only be able to find out if an RTX 30 GPU is LHR once they get their hands on it and can perform certain checks. It is possible, yes, that they acquire them, and all those that are RTX 30 LHR are automatically resold, but as soon as the situation normalizes, and the price of second-hand cards becomes lower than that of new ones. , buying NVIDIA cards will become a very expensive game of chance for miners.

A few months ago, AMD said it had no intention of taking action to prevent its graphics cards from being coveted by miners, an understandable business position, but one that left a certain bad taste in the mouth, coinciding in time with NVIDIA’s first plan to discourage miners from buying their GPUs. Now, with the plans for RTX 30 LHR NVIDIA takes another step in this direction, which should push those from Santa Clara to rethink their position. They do not have any obligation to do so, of course, but it seems quite sensible to react in this way, and to try to protect the interests of their private clients, against those of the miners.