Nvidia, high yield bonds, a gold ETF and four Spanish

The surname Del Pino is among those that have the most significance among the Spanish business community. Leopoldo del Pino, the second youngest of the five sons of the founder of the Ferrovial group, is the head of one of the most generous fortunes in Spain. Now detached from the governing body of the construction company, it manages part of its assets through the sicav Swift Investments.

Forbes calculations put his current assets at about 1,300 million euros, a number that places Leopoldo del Pino among the 2,000 richest people in the world. Of this fortune, the sicav represents a small part, as its portfolio stands at 346.28 million euros, according to the latest update sent to the National Securities Market Commission. However, it is a good guide to know What does this member of the Madrid saga of entrepreneurs invest in.

Over the past few months, Swift Inversiones you have increased the weight of your invested portfolio compared to liquidity. A movement resulting from the revaluation of some of its positions and the purchases made by its managers. Thus, at the end of the first quarter of the year -last available data-, investment in bag it weighed 45.3% and fixed income accounted for 52.6% of the portfolio.

Technological bias

The dispersion of the portfolio is more than significant, since refers to the supervisor more than 300 positions among all the assets you bet on. Of all of them, only 11 earn enough confidence to weigh more than 1% in the portfolio. A percentage that, depending on the assets of the sicav, represents an investment of close to 3.5 million euros.

At the head of this small group, the technological Nvidia, which is the destination of 7.45% of the assets of the sicav. A position equivalent to 25.95 million euros, according to the documentation held by the stock market supervisor, for a company that has appreciated 100% in the last 12 months.

And it is not the only one in the sector that achieves a specified weight in the vehicle portfolio: Microsoft (2.85%), Alphabet -specifically the C-type shares of Google’s parent company- (2.04%), Manzana (1.6%) and PayPal Holdings (1.41%) are also part of this club. Not forgetting 1.27% of Applied Materials, a chip manufacturing company that is up 51% so far this year in the heat of the semiconductor shortage that the industry is going through.

Beyond this list of listed companies in the technology sector, only five other positions manage to exceed the 1% level of equity. Only the entertainment group The Walt disney co (1.38%) achieves it among the long list of positions in stocks. The cast is completed with a broadcast of US sovereign bonds maturing in 2030 (1.12%) and three investment funds.

Three main backgrounds

Among these three, the one that achieves the most weight is the Bond Opportunities of the manager Flossbach von Storch, which with 5.62% of Swift Inversiones’ assets is the second most determined bet of the vehicle chaired by Leopoldo del Pino. Afterwards, 2.29% of the capital is invested in a listed fund that follows the evolution of gold, the WisdomTree Gold (EUR) ETF.

Third among the heaviest funds, the Multicooperation SICAV – Julius Baer Fixed Income Global Quality High Yield EUR. It’s about a background with Luxembourg sicav casing which focuses on the best quality fixed income within high yield issues.

Only four Spanish

Among such a diversified portfolio, only four Spanish listed companies earn the trust of the sicav managers. And with quite rickety positions. The short cast consists of Repsol (0.59%), Meliá Hotels (0.25%), Viscofan (0.23%) and Telephone (0.15%). At the end of last year, Iberdrola and Red Eléctrica were also part of this group, but in recent months the entire position in both companies has been liquidated.

Leopoldo del Pino’s strategy is clear in the statement of intents of the sicav: “Attentive to the evolution of the markets, trying to take advantage of the opportunities that arise in the different assets to adjust the portfolio at all times”. A formula that comes from the premise that “equity markets rose considerably during the past year.”

A description that leads vehicle managers to point out that “the improvements that occur from now on will probably do so at a slower pace and experiencing ups and downs.” A prognosis that leads them to keep your “positive view” on stock exchanges compared to bonds, although it warns that “with some caution in the short term.”