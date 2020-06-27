Nvidia has detected an error in its drivers that opens the possibility that strangers can access personal information and exploit vulnerabilities in the computer.

In Nvidia they have detected that its graphics drivers suffered some errors that made computers especially vulnerable. The problems detected allowed potential attackers to take over the domain of computers, access private information, or DoS attacks directly, Denial of Service.

The general problem started from Nvidia graphics drivers, GPUs Display Driver, which serve so that the computer can use and make the most of the hardware of the specialized brand in everything that has to do with image and graphics, especially with games. But it seems that have managed to solve the problems detected.

These vulnerabilities have been of different types, and not one or two, but a few. The most dangerous is the so-called CVE-2020-5962 that could be found in the Nvida Control Panel and suffered from a failure that allowed strangers to access the computer, as clarified by the same company this week.

But at Threatpost they have echoed as many bugs that Nvidia drivers have suffered in recent times, such as CVE ‑ 2020‑5963, which allowed execution of a DoS attack due to incorrect control of API communication. In addition, four problems of medium severity and others have been located that do not go beyond simple errors.

But the problem this time has not been limited only to Windows users, Linux users who have used Nvidia’s GeForce, Quadro or Tesla software have also been affected and they may have suffered unwanted access to their computers.

Since Nvidia, patches and drivers have been updated since March, when these problems began to be discovered, although the truth is that serious problems have been detected in the last two years and last August it was forced to carry out an update to solve serious security problems in Windows.

In any case, once discovered, from Nvidia work on solving all these problems with your software.