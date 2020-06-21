Just over 30 euros is what you have to spend to play the legendary Quake III at 100 fps. The Rapsberry Pi does its magic again, with the help of a talented developer.

He has been with us for eight years, but he never ceases to amaze us. Programmers continue to squeeze the full potential of the modest Raspberry Pi. An NVIDIA engineer has developed a Vulkan driver capable of running Quake III at 720p and 100fps on a Raspberry Pi.

The news is morbid because Vulkan is an open source driver that is the direct competition of DirectX12, a driver that NVIDIA helps to develop. Although it is true that the Santa Clara company also works with Vulkan, and its drivers are compatible with this standard.

The thing is that Martin Thomas, who is what the developer is called, has created on his own a Vulkan driver capable of running the legendary Quake III with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 100 fps on a Raspberry Pi 3B +. And to prove it, he has uploaded this video to Twitter:

VkQuake3 running at 100+ FPS on a @Raspberry_Pi 3B + using the new low level RPi-VK-Driver pic.twitter.com/UhhYgQrAEi – Martin Thomas (@ 0martint) June 19, 2020

Martin Thomas ensures that the game is capable of running at 80 fps at 1080p resolution. Although it is a title that is 20 years old, it is certainly a great achievement, since technically Quake III is very demanding, and here it is working on a micro PC that costs just 35 euros.

As Tom’s Hardware explains, technically it is not a Vulkan driver because it does not meet some of the requirements of this standard, due to limitations of the Raspberry Pi itself. further does not work on Raspberry Pi 4, only in the different models of Raspberry Pi 1, 2 and 3.

But the developer himself has explained that his driver, called RPi-VK-Driver, comes as close as possible to Vulkan’s specs, and is based on its code.

If you are interested in trying it, you can download the RPi-VK-Driver from its website, and on this other page you will find the demo of Quake III adapted to Rapsberry Pi.

The Spanish company Igalia is developing the official Vulkan drivers for Raspberry Pi, but no version has yet been released.