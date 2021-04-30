NVIDIA does not give up and wants to end the use of its cards for mining | Technology

The NVIDIA RTX 30 series of graphics are almost impossible to come by and the fault lies with mining. NVIDIA has had enough of this situation and is preparing a definitive solution to the use of its graphics to mine.

Getting an NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics card is an impossible task, since their launch they have been destined to be a limited object. The situation has not improved as the months have passed, in fact, it is the same as at the beginning.

The blame for the graphics card shortage is spread almost evenly between component shortages and the use of cards that go on sale for mining. The first has to do with the production capacity of the factories and the materials they use.

Specifically, the problem is concentrated in silicon and GDDR6 memory, although all this has to do with delays and a production that is unable to keep up with demand. Yes indeed, NVIDIA is not the only one affected and companies like Intel or AMD have been harmed.

The second problem that these cards suffer are the miners, those people who are dedicated to setting up graphic card farms destined to perform random calculations until they get a virtual currency. These people are the ones who manage to get hold of the graphics cards, how do they do it?

The most logical answer is that these people program lines of code that they automate so that they buy the cards once they appear in stock. The players are affected, since it is impossible to compete against a machine and, in the end, they are the ones who suffer from a shortage in their own meats by not being able to get a state-of-the-art graphics.

NVIDIA has an answer for the second, since for the first only time will be able to tell if they reach the expected production quota. The solution is specific drivers capable of limiting the use of your cards for mining.

We spent a few days playing with the RTX 3080, the most powerful graphics card on the market at the moment, to bring you our analysis on this beast capable of moving TOP games at the highest quality with 4K, 60 fps and ultra ray tracing.

These drivers would arrive with new cards called RTX 30 Little Hash Rate, They would be graphics made to have an internal limitation that prevents its use in mining, but does not affect the gaming field. What happens is that the previous graphics cards with a limitation for mining did not achieve what they wanted. The miners were able to bypass the limitation in a matter of hours.

The only thing left is to wait for the arrival of these new graphics cards and that, in turn, they fulfill what NVIDIA promises in terms of mining. They are expected to launch in mid-May and hit stores in June.