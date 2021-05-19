NVIDIA DLSS for the first time in VR titles

The momentum of DLSS technology and ray tracing continues to advance at full speed in the gaming scene, with more and more developers and titles adopting this technology from NVIDIA. And the company has just announced that this month will be released and updated up to nine games:

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition: the final update of Metro Exodus with DLSS, reviewed on this website at the end of last month of this month, doubling the frame rate, turning GeForce RTX GPUs into machines capable of moving the game to 4K.

Everspace 2: The early access space shooter RPG will be updated today with support for DLSS, increasing performance by up to 80%.

AMID EVILThe long-awaited retro shooter with ray tracing effects and NVIDIA DLSS, boosting 2.7X performance at 4K with ray tracing enabled.

Aron’s adventure: An action-RPG with DLSS for Unreal Engine 4 and a performance jump of up to 60%, allowing each GeForce RTX GPU to run the game at more than 60 FPS at 4K.

Redout: Space Assault– Space shooter adds NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing for a more immersive experience.

ScavengersThis free shooter is updated with NVIDIA DLSS to improve performance by up to 40%, allowing you to maximize game graphics and play at 60+ FPS on all GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

No Man’s SkyAn upcoming update will include NVIDIA DLSS in conventional and virtual reality versions, increasing desktop performance by up to 70% at 4K, substantially improving the fluidity and responsiveness of the game, giving gamers a better overall experience.

Wrench: Mechanical simulator adds ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, doubling desktop performance at 4K.

Into the radius: The VR survival shooter will receive a noticeable improvement in smoothing, which greatly reduces glare and stair-stepping on objects and foliage, further improving image quality and immersion.

In fact, it is undoubtedly these last three titles that most attract our attention, in the case of the first DLSS compatibility with VR titles.

While No Man’s Sky is undoubtedly one of the most notable games to get a DLSS update, with an update coming later this month with the promise of improves desktop performance by up to 70% when gaming in 4K, with a more fluid and responsive gaming experience.

In fact, according to the company, this technology will be capable of double performance in virtual reality mode when using the Ultra graphics preset, getting to keep speeds of up to 90 FPS with the GeForce RTX 3080.

How DLSS Technology Works

Based on the artificial intelligence of NVIDIA graphics cards, this technology is geared towards reducing GPU workload by allowing the images to be rendered at a smaller size, thus allowing each frame to be re-sampled to a larger size without this implying a loss of quality, thanks to the prior training that the deep learning algorithms in which they have been subjected. based.

Although we cannot speak of a simple rescaling either. It is a technology that renders at a lower resolution than native, and that combines several images to reconstruct an image with a quality equal to or even higher than what we would have if it had been rendered at the native resolution. To carry out that process, artificial intelligence algorithms are used that choose and combine only the best images, a workload that is carried out in the tensor cores only available in the RTX 20 series and in the RTX 30 series.

It is true that the result of the first version of DLSS was not remarkable at all, leaving us many doubts about what was initially promised. But the evolutionary leap made with DLSS 2.0 was a 180º turn, with an improvement and quality that will undoubtedly offer us a unique gaming experience at the height of the new generation.