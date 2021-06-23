NVIDIA Canvas is the tool that uses artificial intelligence to turn five strokes into a photorealistic landscape

The NVIDIA Experiments in Artificial Intelligence They have already surprised us in the past when, for example, generating people’s faces that seem real (but are not), creating 3D models from photos or programming Pac-Man leaving a system to play 5,000 games But now those efforts have yielded another eye-catching product.

Is about NVIDIA Canvas, an application that can already be downloaded in its beta version and that allows anyone create photorealistic landscapes with just a few strokes. The result is certainly spectacular, and is one more example of the scope of these techniques in all kinds of scenarios.

Creating virtual worlds is now available to anyone

NVIDIA’s proposal comes from afar. In March 2019, those responsible for its research division presented GauGAN, an antagonistic generative network (GAN, for its acronym in English) that precisely allowed to use different types of “brushes” to generate artificial landscapes from rough strokes and that should hardly make sense to whoever saw them.

This artificial intelligence system nevertheless manages to turn those crude sketches into photorealistic landscapes. Developed using the PyTorch deep learning environment, the model fills in the landscape as we make strokes with the different brushes, ranging from “sky”, “sea” or “stone” to “fog”, “grass” or “snow”.

Combining all of them ends up giving rise to surprisingly realistic landscapes that we can also adjust to different styles, thus achieving that the result varies in a more than convincing way. The subscriber has done a short two-minute test and the result, as can be seen, is quite apparent.

These results again demonstrate the ability of GANs to produce fantastic results that, yes, are nourished by previous training: according to those responsible for NVIDIA the system has been fed with five million photos that allow the discriminator – one of the key elements of the process – to filter so that synthetically created pixels make sense.

The proposal is striking, and can be a useful tool to have fun for a while, but especially for those who create virtual worldsWith Canvas you have before you a unique tool that will allow your imagination to run even more freely. The system, by the way, is very reminiscent of the proposal that Google made a few months ago to create fantastic beasts.

Using NVIDIA Canvas requires a computer based on Windows 10 and a GeForce, Quadro or Titan graphics from the RTX families. You can download the Beta version from the official announcement of the company.