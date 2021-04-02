Nvidia bets on de la to try to cover the shortage

Have you tried buying a graphics card in the last few months? If your answer is yes, you know how complicated it is to find stock in stores. The semiconductor industry is experiencing its worst crisis in history and the world market is suffering. Nvidia, unable to keep up with the demand for RTX 3000s, has decided increase the supply of the GeForce GTX 1650, temporarily.

As reported by Chiphell –through PC Gamer– Nvidia will increase the availability of the GTX 1650 starting this month and will keep it until May. However, it is a card that, in general performance, is quite austere. It is not a product with the new Ampere architecture – it stays with the Turing technology – and it is far from the old upper-midrange RTX 2000. However, it is above the GTX 1050 Ti, but below the GTX 1060.

If we delve into the technical specifications, we find that the Nvidia GTX 1650 It has 4GB of GDDR5, clocked at 8GT / s. Additionally, four active memory controllers give you 128GB / s of bandwidth, which equates to 60 FPS at 1080p in some games. The graphics processor has been built by TSMC under 12 nm lithography. It also has a TDP of 75 watts, which means that no need an external power connector.

Nvidia GTX 1650, good for old games, but not great for new titles

Nvidia ensures that the Turing technology of the GTX 1650 can perform simultaneous FP32 and INT calculations, which translates into improvements of between 15 and 30% in gaming performance in relation to the previous architecture, Pascal. What’s more features ray tracing for improved lighting, reflections and shadows. According to TechSpot, it’s a good proposition for older games like Resident Evil 2, Forza Horizon 4, Far Cry New Dawn, but can present problems in titles like Metro Exodus and Cyberpunk 2077.

According to the Chiphell report, Nvidia failed to meet the demand for GeForece GTX 1650s for desktop computers and decided to focus on notebooks. Now, the manufacturer is leaning towards increasing production of this computer card to alleviate shortages. As this is not a high-end proposition, it may be of use to some players, but not very productive for cryptocurrency miners., who have helped spark the current semiconductor crisis.

More on this topic