When Pac-Man was created in 1980, it took 17 months for developers to design, code, and complete the game, but technological evolution is latent and fiercer than we might think. Now, NVIDA tested its artificial intelligence GameGAN and managed to recreate the video game in just four days.

GameGAN all he had to do was watch artificial intelligence play Pac-Man to recreate his version of the video game. This AI is a generative confrontation network (GAN) similar to those used to generate and detect photorealistic images of people that do not exist from the combination of two neural networks, the generator and the discriminator.

In GAN networks the generator trains with a lot of sample data and is then prompted to generate an image based on what it saw. Subsequently, the discriminator compares the generated image with the sample data set to determine how closely the two are alike, until AI manages to create ever more realistic images.

In the case of GameGan, the network trained using 50,000 Pac-Man game sessions and was then asked to recreate one. From the static walls, the dots, the ghosts and of course the main character, as well as the rules that govern their interactions.

Most interestingly, GameGAN did not receive any underlying code or access to the game engine. In other words, it’s as if you learn to play Street Fighter in Arcade from watching the bum next door pressing buttons and using the lever with Us.

As an NVIDIA blog explains:

“When an artificial agent plays the game generated by GAN, GameGAN responds to the agent’s actions, generating new frames of the game environment in real time. GameGAN can even generate game designs that have never been seen before, by training in game scripts with multiple levels or versions. ”

This challenge is important because, beyond entertainment, this technique could be used could improve the development times of autonomous machines in the real world real world.

