NVIDIA and TSMC warn: there will be a shortage of chips until 2023 | Technology

There are no chips, or at least not enough to cope with the current high demand. TSMC, the quintessential manufacturer of semiconductors and supplier to virtually every technology company in the market, is embroiled in a difficult situation that will not end in 2021.

The shortage of chips is something that large companies already lived with, we have seen it in NVIDIA and the trickle of its new graphics.

This situation seems to have no end, the CEO of TSMC, CC Wei, has warned that it is possible that it lasts throughout this year and the next. 2023 would be the year in which the shortage would begin to subside.

The main problem is that it puts the industry in check, from consoles to graphics cards to processors, all of these components carry chips and are being affected by this shortage.

TSMC has already made efforts to try to address this problem, this year it made a millionaire investment, 30,000 million, destined to expand and improve production capacity.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the new generation.

This figure is part of a total of $ 100 billion that will be invested over the next three years, although a certain part will be used to create new production plants.

Large companies like Intel have announced that they will invest capital$ 20 billion for the construction of two new factories to try to alleviate the shortage of chips.

The interesting thing about Intel’s investment is that these plants will not be destined to the manufacture of the blue giant’s processors, but will offer their service to third companies.

The situation will improve, but it will take a long time for everything to return to normal. Most likely, with the creation of the two new factories they will be able to cope with the demand, but the problem is the time it will take to get there.