Nvidia and MediaTek Team Up to Bring RTX Graphics to ARM Laptops

In the not too distant future it would not be unreasonable to find laptops with ARM processor and RTX graphics cards. At least that’s what Nvidia and MediaTek will work together for.

As published by Engadget, both companies are creating a reference platform for laptops which will support the Chromium, Linux and Nvidia SDKs. Thanks to the latter, obviously, it would be possible to expand the support for RTX graphics in another architecture. In any case, it is anyone’s guess what will be the definitive path that this alliance will take, although no one doubts its potential.

Some of the first devices to benefit from Nvidia and MediaTek working together could be future generations of Chromebooks. However, there would also be an even more beneficial plan for the future. If AMD makes progress in the development of its rumored ARM processor, its integration with Radeon graphics would be very simple. Nvidia, therefore, would have to step on the gas to have its proposal with the RTX ready.

Rick Tsai, CEO of Mediatek, was enthusiastic about the coalition formed with Nvidia. “We look forward to using our technology and working with Nvidia to bring the power of GPUs to the ARM PC platform for gaming, content creation and much more,” he said.

Nvidia also introduced “Grace”, its first CPU for data centers

Credit: NVIDIA

The American company also took the opportunity to present your first processor for data centers. It was dubbed “Grace”, and Nvidia says it offers a performance jump 10 times greater “for systems that train giant models of artificial intelligence, using low-power ARM cores.”

In this way, Nvidia made it clear that its commitment to ARM architecture is a very serious matter. One of the first organizations to have the new Nvidia CPU will be the Swiss Center for Scientific Computing. In this case, “Grace” will bring to life a new supercomputer built by HP Enterprise.

In addition, the new hardware from Nvidia will say present at Los Alamos National Laboratory. It belongs to the United States Department of Energy and is located in New Mexico.

“Nvidia’s presentation of the ‘Grace’ Data Center CPU clearly illustrates how the ARM licensing model enables a major invention. One that will further support the incredible work of Artificial Intelligence researchers and scientists everywhere, ”said Simon Segars, CEO of Arm Ltd.

According to Nvidia, the performance of “Grace” is related to the fourth generation NVLink interconnect technology. It provides “A record 900GB / s connection between CPU and Nvidia GPUs” that promises an aggregate bandwidth 30 times greater, compared to the servers that currently lead the market.

On the other hand, «Grace» will use an LPDDR5x memory subsystem. This will offer twice the bandwidth and will be 10 times more energy efficient, compared to DDR4 memory.

The first systems with the NVIDIA CPU for data centers will only start operating in 2023.

