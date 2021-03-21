Nvidia accidentally unlocks its limits to Ethereum mining on new GPU card

Key facts: The driver was published and later removed by Nvidia, but it has already been released on other websites.

There is also another method to mine Ethereum with the RTX 3060 even without using the new driver.

A limitation to Ethereum mining on RTX 3060 graphics processing cards (GPUs) from the company Nvidia, was accidentally unlocked by the same manufacturer thanks to a driver that they inadvertently posted.

As we reported in CryptoNews last February, Nvidia released a series of GPU cards designed exclusively for professional cryptocurrency mining (CMP). But Nvidia also limited the hash rate (hash rate) achievable by the RTX 3060, in an attempt to separate the two markets that demand the most for its products: video games and cryptocurrency mining.

Nvidia followed this strategy to prevent its products such as the RTX 3060 and other GPUs from selling out since, as is known, the huge demand for equipment suitable for cryptocurrency mining occupies a large part of the graphics card market, and leave the gamers without access to the famous graphics processing cards.

But in exclusive statements for The Verge, Nvidia confirmed that the hash rate limitation on the RTX 3060 card had been removed accidentally, with the publication of a driver that was later deleted on its website.

“One driver included internal development code that inadvertently removed the hash rate limiter on the RTX 3060, in some configurations,” said the source.

Actually, the driver is no longer available on the Nvidia website, although those who managed to download it and have technical capabilities to do so, they may have started mining Ethereum with the RTX 3060 card.

The GeForce 470.05 beta driver increases the performance of the RTX 3060 cards, making them capable of mining Ethereum. Now the driver file is spread around the web indiscriminately, without Nvidia being able to do much to stop it.

However, without using the GeForce 470.05 driver, Andreas Schilling, publisher of the specialized medium HardwareLuxx, checked a rumored fix on other websites. Schilling took a GeForce RTX 2080 card as the primary GPU, and pinned the GeForce RTX 3060 as a secondary GPU via an HDMI cable as dummy.

The concept of dummy allows the first GPU to “fool” into believing that the second GPU is being used as a display screen or monitor, when in fact is able to increase the generalized hashrate of the team until it can mine Ethereum, with some additional settings explained in the HardwareLuxx article.

The RTX 3060 GPU card anchored to the RTX 2080 via an HDMI dummy cable allows you to bypass Nvidia’s limiting effects on your Ethereum mining equipment. Source: Andreas Schilling.

Nevertheless, the driver published by Nvidia would accidentally allow to use the RTX 3060 directly without problems, neutralizing the limitations imposed by the company in this new series of GPU cards. Nvidia also plans the launch of the RTX 3080 Ti for the months of April and May, and will also include limitations to mining, as reported by the Professional Review site.

For its part, another of the competing brands in this market, AMD, is also preparing the launch of its own line of chips to mine Ethereum, as we reported in CriptoNoticias.