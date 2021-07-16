Nutritionists protest in the National Palace to ask for salary re-equalization

MEXICO CITY.- Members of the National Movement of Nutrition Professionals arrived this morning at the National Palace to request that their economic perceptions be leveled with respect to other medical specialties.

We are nutritionists in search of salary re-leveling, in relation to other health areas, with the same ethical and legal responsibility, we receive a salary between 25 and 40 percent lower than other areas and without the possibility of development, “he explained Gabriela Basurto, nutritionist.

The commission of nutritionists from different states of the country, held their rally in a peaceful manner and with the help of a guitar they sang some songs including “Color de Esperanza” waiting for the Citizen Service of the Presidency of the Republic to receive their document.

To safeguard the integrity of the doctors, staff from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City maintains a circuit break between Pino Suárez and the Metropolitan Cathedral.

Around 9 in the morning, the protesters began a march to the offices of the Ministry of Health.

