A couple of months ago, actress Bárbara de Regil launched her “Loving It” protein, which she claimed was a completely healthy protein and had been analyzed by many market studies, so successful was it that in hours the product sold out. .

Despite this, a famous nutritionist, personal trainer and youtuber by name, Aries Terrón decided to send the product to a Mexican laboratory that has the necessary accreditations from Cofepris (Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks), to ratify what the labeled says.

Through a YouTube video that he uploaded to his personal channel, the nutritionist gives his analysis and, according to him, expressed that his first observations were based on the amino acids that the product contains, since he affirms these are negative because they are used to reduce costs, apart from not having the necessary composition within the protein.

He also added that the protein does not have the real and necessary benefits that it marks on the label, since on the packaging it specifies that they are to strengthen the immune system and improve mood and the problem is that it does not contain the amount necessary to actually get those benefits.

Another aspect that stands out in her video is that the actress promotes the product for vegan people, however this is not the case, since the protein contains Vitamin D3 which comes from an animal source, to which Terrón expresses that the adequate vitamin it’s D2.

“We can see in the analysis that it has less protein, more carbohydrates and less fat than what it reports on the label, therefore less calories, it is not that it is something positive, it simply does not contain what it reports on the label,” he said. .

In general, the personal trainer explains that the proportions indicated by the labeling are not correct and are altered; As a general comment, he expresses that this protein is poorly executed by Barbara and the people involved in the project.

“The execution was lousy because of everything we saw and much more, I think the responsibility falls on those people because they are the supposed professionals who should have guided you correctly,” he said.

As a final comment, he added that the video was in order for Barbara to improve “Loving It” in the future and can take it to the next level of quality together with her team.

