Nutritionist accuses Bárbara de Regil of harassment for showing her brand – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Aries Terrón, the youtuber and nutritionist who exposed that Loving It, Bárbara de Regil’s protein, was a scam, assured that he is being harassed by the influencer.

A video has circulated through social networks in which Terrón explains that after showing De Regil’s brand, he has been the target of threats.

“It disturbs me to see how far influence peddling reaches in our country, in which the saying ‘he who does not compromise does not advance’ is common. And where people who belong to a certain social stratum feel that they have the right to intimidate people who have ‘crushed stone’ ”, said the young man.

According to the youtuber, Bárbara and other organizations in charge of protecting the consumer have retaliated even with her family.

“I checked everything through a laboratory study, a certain person did not like that. I was very clear with her, from the beginning I offered my help. Despite that, he intimidated me and this hit him a lot in his sales. His protein was released in March 2020 and my study was published in May 2020, in those three months he sold 10 thousand proteins, and since then to now he has sold like three thousand or four thousand, which for his numbers is very low […] This person is the only one who could have accessed my address and in collusion with other organizations, they are harassing me, ”said Aries.

“If my social networks end tomorrow it is because of a constant bombardment that I have been receiving, even harassment on a personal level because they have unjustifiably messed with my family, and because of an obvious influence peddling to a stratum that I thought not It would happen because these organizations are supposed to be there to defend the citizen, ”he added.

In the video shared by Aries Lump in May 2020, he stated that the results of the Loving It study showed that the iron content was 180 milligrams, a dangerous dose “that would exceed the recommended daily intake by a thousand percent, would lead to toxicity and health problems of all kinds ”.

In addition to the accusation of Terrón, the actress has also been pointed out by a TikTok user who assured that the protagonist of Rosario Tijeras scammed several people with her BR5 exercise challenge.

Faced with the accusations of the user, De Regil exposed on her Instagram account that she was only the image of the challenge.

