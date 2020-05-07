São Paulo, 7 – Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien posted a loss of $ 35 million, or $ 0.06 per share, in the first quarter of 2020, the company announced Wednesday night. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of $ 41 million, or $ 0.07 per share. According to Nutrien, the result was mainly driven by lower sales prices, the result of a temporary slowdown in some fertilizer markets. Revenue increased 12.6% to $ 4.186 billion.

Nutrien said the covid-19 pandemic had a limited direct impact on the company’s operations or demand for inputs in the first quarter. “Nutrien continues to produce and deliver agricultural inputs safely and efficiently to farmers in North America and the world during this period of increasing global uncertainty,” said the company’s CEO, Chuck Magro. This impact was partly offset by strong retail sales and a high gross margin, according to the company. In the retail segment, sales increased by 30%, to $ 2.649 billion.

Potassium revenue decreased 26% to $ 517 million. In North America, the sales volume of potash increased 18%, with the expectation of a larger sown area and a more favorable climate this year. In other regions, the drop in volume was 11%. In nitrogen products, sales decreased 3%, to US $ 530 million. Phosphate revenue fell 13% to $ 279 million.

For the entire year 2020, Nutrien has reduced its adjusted net profit guidance to a range between $ 1.50 and $ 2.10 per share, from a range between $ 1.90 and $ 2.60 previously . The company said global potash prices remain under pressure and that it has reduced its projection of global exports in 2020 by approximately 1 million tonnes, to a range between 65 million and 67 million tonnes. This reduction is due to lower demand expectations in Southeast Asia and lower than expected shipments in 2020 so far, said Nutrien.